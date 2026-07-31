Recent Release, "The Christian Minister's Guide to Church Growth," from Author Charles Z. Barwon, Provides Scripture-Based Strategies for Sustainable Growth
Midlothian, VA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles Z. Barwon, MTh, ThM, MA has completed a new book, titled, "The Christian Minister's Guide to Church Growth," a comprehensive resource designed for ministers at every level who desire to strengthen their leadership capabilities and accelerate their congregation's spiritual and numerical expansion. Grounded in biblical principles and drawing from the framework of Ephesians, this guide presents tested methodologies that have catalyzed rapid expansion throughout church history and in contemporary faith communities alike.
With over three decades of experience as a successful pastor and overseer of multiple congregations, Barwon brings profound institutional knowledge to his work. As President of the Jarwludo International Training Institute, an organization devoted to equipping pastors and church leaders worldwide, he combines theological rigor with practical wisdom gained through decades of direct ministerial engagement. His academic credentials from Dallas Theological Seminary, Liberty University, Cuttington University, and Liberian Baptist Theological Seminary underscore his scholarly foundation and commitment to excellence in ministry preparation.
"The Christian Minister's Guide to Church Growth" explores the dynamics of Spirit-empowered expansion by conceptualizing the church as the body of Christ and strategically deploying the spiritual gifts outlined in Scripture. Readers will discover actionable frameworks for cultivating growth in multicultural and multiracial settings, establishing nurturing administrative structures, and building relational foundations that sustain long-term transformation. Beyond numerical increase, this volume emphasizes quality disciple-making, intentional vision clarity, and the cultivation of environments where believers recognize and exercise their divine callings. Ministers will find themselves equipped with essential skills and practical tools to revitalize stagnant congregations and establish cultures of spiritual vitality and purposeful expansion.
"Church growth requires more than enthusiasm—it demands biblical strategy, relational investment, and alignment with the Holy Spirit's work," said the author. "This guide distills decades of experience into actionable wisdom for leaders committed to multiplying disciples and strengthening their faith communities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this illuminating work equips church leaders with the strategic insight and pastoral tools needed to foster genuine congregational expansion. This resource will serve as an indispensable reference for pastors, church planters, and denominational leaders seeking to realize their vision for kingdom advancement.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Christian Minister's Guide to Church Growth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With over three decades of experience as a successful pastor and overseer of multiple congregations, Barwon brings profound institutional knowledge to his work. As President of the Jarwludo International Training Institute, an organization devoted to equipping pastors and church leaders worldwide, he combines theological rigor with practical wisdom gained through decades of direct ministerial engagement. His academic credentials from Dallas Theological Seminary, Liberty University, Cuttington University, and Liberian Baptist Theological Seminary underscore his scholarly foundation and commitment to excellence in ministry preparation.
"The Christian Minister's Guide to Church Growth" explores the dynamics of Spirit-empowered expansion by conceptualizing the church as the body of Christ and strategically deploying the spiritual gifts outlined in Scripture. Readers will discover actionable frameworks for cultivating growth in multicultural and multiracial settings, establishing nurturing administrative structures, and building relational foundations that sustain long-term transformation. Beyond numerical increase, this volume emphasizes quality disciple-making, intentional vision clarity, and the cultivation of environments where believers recognize and exercise their divine callings. Ministers will find themselves equipped with essential skills and practical tools to revitalize stagnant congregations and establish cultures of spiritual vitality and purposeful expansion.
"Church growth requires more than enthusiasm—it demands biblical strategy, relational investment, and alignment with the Holy Spirit's work," said the author. "This guide distills decades of experience into actionable wisdom for leaders committed to multiplying disciples and strengthening their faith communities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this illuminating work equips church leaders with the strategic insight and pastoral tools needed to foster genuine congregational expansion. This resource will serve as an indispensable reference for pastors, church planters, and denominational leaders seeking to realize their vision for kingdom advancement.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Christian Minister's Guide to Church Growth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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