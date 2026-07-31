Recent Release, "Fortified Faith," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Courtney Adelle Towery, Explores Building Your Spiritual House on Solid Ground
Joplin, MO, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Courtney Adelle Towery has completed a new book, titled, "Fortified Faith," which addresses one of Christianity's most foundational questions: Are you building your faith on the rock of Jesus Christ, or on the shifting sand of self-righteousness? Drawing from Matthew 7:24–27, this work examines how to construct an unshakeable spiritual foundation in a world full of deceptive shortcuts and hollow appearances. With storms of doubt and hardship threatening even those raised in the faith, Towery invites readers to ask themselves the hard questions necessary to determine whether their beliefs are genuine or merely fabricated.
As a worship leader, Bible study leader, and devoted mother to three young daughters, Courtney Adelle Towery brings both theological insight and authentic personal experience to her writing. Her background in music composition and community ministry informs her compassionate approach to faith conversations, while her commitment to a life of surrender and obedience shapes every page. This debut work reflects years of spiritual wrestling and discovery, now offered as a guide for others seeking deeper roots.
"Fortified Faith" takes readers on an enlightening journey through the blueprints and building process of faith that endures. By examining biblical characters who walked in courage while battling their flesh, exploring the schemes of spiritual opposition, and learning how to demolish false foundations, readers will discover what it means to establish a house upon the rock. This book calls for those willing to engage in earnest work: to strip away everything that cannot withstand God's refining fire and construct something unshakeable in its place.
From the author, "This book is for anyone ready to dig deeper into their faith, to ask the uncomfortable questions, and to commit themselves to building something that will last through every storm life brings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Courtney Adelle Towery's stirring work offers readers the tools and biblical foundation needed to strengthen their relationship with Christ. Those who engage with these pages will find themselves equipped to build a faith that stands firm against adversity and withstands the refining fires of life.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Fortified Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a worship leader, Bible study leader, and devoted mother to three young daughters, Courtney Adelle Towery brings both theological insight and authentic personal experience to her writing. Her background in music composition and community ministry informs her compassionate approach to faith conversations, while her commitment to a life of surrender and obedience shapes every page. This debut work reflects years of spiritual wrestling and discovery, now offered as a guide for others seeking deeper roots.
"Fortified Faith" takes readers on an enlightening journey through the blueprints and building process of faith that endures. By examining biblical characters who walked in courage while battling their flesh, exploring the schemes of spiritual opposition, and learning how to demolish false foundations, readers will discover what it means to establish a house upon the rock. This book calls for those willing to engage in earnest work: to strip away everything that cannot withstand God's refining fire and construct something unshakeable in its place.
From the author, "This book is for anyone ready to dig deeper into their faith, to ask the uncomfortable questions, and to commit themselves to building something that will last through every storm life brings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Courtney Adelle Towery's stirring work offers readers the tools and biblical foundation needed to strengthen their relationship with Christ. Those who engage with these pages will find themselves equipped to build a faith that stands firm against adversity and withstands the refining fires of life.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Fortified Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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