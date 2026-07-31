Recent Release, "Johnny and Elmer," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Winky Tower, is a Heartwarming Tale Showing How Comfort Arrives in Surprising Ways
Tallahassee, FL, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Winky Tower, aka Joyce Rypkema Harris, has completed a new book, titled, "Johnny and Elmer: The Pet Seagull," a tender story about eight-year-old Johnny, who arrives at Split Rock Lighthouse carrying the weight of recent loss. Following his mother's passing after a lengthy illness, Johnny embarks on a transformative week that will reshape how he understands love, presence, and hope. Throughout his time at this iconic seaside landmark, he discovers adventures that awaken his spirit and encounters a remarkable trained seagull who becomes an unexpected companion on his healing journey.
The author brings profound insight to this narrative, drawing from a lifetime devoted to children's growth and wellbeing. With over forty years of classroom experience spanning both public and Christian educational settings, along with raising seven children, Tower possesses deep understanding of the young heart and its capacity for resilience. Her compassionate perspective infuses every page with authenticity and wisdom about navigating childhood's most difficult seasons.
"Johnny and Elmer" explores themes of divine consolation and the grace that sustains us through sorrow. When Johnny stumbles in the lighthouse, he experiences a spiritual awakening; a recognition that Jesus walks beside him even in his darkest moments. As his father arrives to collect him after this pivotal week, he brings a gift that promises to transform Johnny's understanding of love and family. Young readers will discover that grief, while painful, need not isolate us, and that connection flourishes in the most unexpected circumstances.
"Through this story, I wanted to show children that their pain matters and that they are never truly alone," said the author. "Johnny's journey at the lighthouse became my way of offering comfort to any child struggling with loss, while celebrating the beautiful friendships and faith that help us heal."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Winky Tower's uplifting work provides solace and encouragement to children navigating profound emotional terrain. This touching narrative serves as a bibliotherapy tool for families seeking language and hope to discuss grief with young ones.
Readers who wish to experience this cherished work can purchase "Johnny and Elmer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings profound insight to this narrative, drawing from a lifetime devoted to children's growth and wellbeing. With over forty years of classroom experience spanning both public and Christian educational settings, along with raising seven children, Tower possesses deep understanding of the young heart and its capacity for resilience. Her compassionate perspective infuses every page with authenticity and wisdom about navigating childhood's most difficult seasons.
"Johnny and Elmer" explores themes of divine consolation and the grace that sustains us through sorrow. When Johnny stumbles in the lighthouse, he experiences a spiritual awakening; a recognition that Jesus walks beside him even in his darkest moments. As his father arrives to collect him after this pivotal week, he brings a gift that promises to transform Johnny's understanding of love and family. Young readers will discover that grief, while painful, need not isolate us, and that connection flourishes in the most unexpected circumstances.
"Through this story, I wanted to show children that their pain matters and that they are never truly alone," said the author. "Johnny's journey at the lighthouse became my way of offering comfort to any child struggling with loss, while celebrating the beautiful friendships and faith that help us heal."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Winky Tower's uplifting work provides solace and encouragement to children navigating profound emotional terrain. This touching narrative serves as a bibliotherapy tool for families seeking language and hope to discuss grief with young ones.
Readers who wish to experience this cherished work can purchase "Johnny and Elmer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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