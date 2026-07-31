Recent Release, "The Racist in Apartment 203," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Norman Morton, Explores How Hatred Festers in Unexpected Places
Arlington, VA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Norman Morton has completed a new book, "The Racist in Apartment 203," a gripping examination of prejudice rooted in a real encounter at an Arlington, Virginia apartment complex. When a new tenant arrived, consumed by visceral animosity toward his neighbors, Morton witnessed firsthand how one individual's venom could poison an entire community. The residents, ordinarily welcoming and generous, found themselves confronted by deliberate coldness and contempt—a man who would refuse courtesy, reject kindness, and treat his neighbors with calculated disdain. This stark reality became the catalyst for a story that reaches far beyond one building's walls.
With thirty years of professional experience as a computer programmer and analyst for federal agencies including the Army, the Small Business Administration, the Department of Commerce, and the Census Bureau, Morton brings disciplined observation and psychological insight to his narrative. Throughout his career, he honed his analytical mind while nurturing a passion for storytelling, drawing inspiration from the classic science fiction tales he devoured as a devoted reader. His intellectual rigor and creative imagination converge in this ambitious work, creating a portrait of human dysfunction that demands attention.
"The Racist in Apartment 203" delves into the psychological distress underlying racial hatred, tracing how prejudice manifests both in public spaces and behind closed doors. Morton portrays characters caught in cycles of bitterness, revealing their flaws alongside their calculated schemes to create discord throughout society. The novel stands as a dedication to those struggling with such destructive mindsets, offering readers an unflinching look at how fear and anger corrode communities. Through meticulous storytelling, readers will discover not only the mechanisms of hatred but also the resilience of those who refuse to be diminished by it.
"This novel emerged from witnessing hatred that served no purpose except to isolate and diminish," said Morton. "By exploring these characters with honesty and compassion, I hope readers will recognize the warning signs of such toxicity and understand the human cost of allowing prejudice to take root."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Morton's thought-provoking work challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths about prejudice in contemporary America. The narrative serves as both a cautionary tale and an examination of what drives otherwise functional individuals toward destructive hatred.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Racist in Apartment 203" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With thirty years of professional experience as a computer programmer and analyst for federal agencies including the Army, the Small Business Administration, the Department of Commerce, and the Census Bureau, Morton brings disciplined observation and psychological insight to his narrative. Throughout his career, he honed his analytical mind while nurturing a passion for storytelling, drawing inspiration from the classic science fiction tales he devoured as a devoted reader. His intellectual rigor and creative imagination converge in this ambitious work, creating a portrait of human dysfunction that demands attention.
"The Racist in Apartment 203" delves into the psychological distress underlying racial hatred, tracing how prejudice manifests both in public spaces and behind closed doors. Morton portrays characters caught in cycles of bitterness, revealing their flaws alongside their calculated schemes to create discord throughout society. The novel stands as a dedication to those struggling with such destructive mindsets, offering readers an unflinching look at how fear and anger corrode communities. Through meticulous storytelling, readers will discover not only the mechanisms of hatred but also the resilience of those who refuse to be diminished by it.
"This novel emerged from witnessing hatred that served no purpose except to isolate and diminish," said Morton. "By exploring these characters with honesty and compassion, I hope readers will recognize the warning signs of such toxicity and understand the human cost of allowing prejudice to take root."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Morton's thought-provoking work challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths about prejudice in contemporary America. The narrative serves as both a cautionary tale and an examination of what drives otherwise functional individuals toward destructive hatred.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Racist in Apartment 203" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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