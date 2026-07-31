Recent Release, "Walking With GOD," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Scott Lennox, Offers Daily Devotions to Deepen Your Awareness of Oneness with God
Ft. Worth, TX, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scott Lennox has completed a new book, "Walking With GOD": A Year of Daily Devotions, presenting carefully curated meditations grounded in selected Bible verses. Through this contemplative journey spanning twelve months, readers encounter invitations to step into a quieter, more intimate relationship with the divine—one day at a time, one reflection at a time. The premise is elegantly simple yet profoundly purposeful: to lift the spirit and awaken the reader to spiritual truths woven throughout scripture.
As a fulltime counselor, artist, and writer based in Fort Worth, Texas, Lennox brings multifaceted wisdom to his devotional work. His background encompasses undergraduate studies at Texas Christian University, a master's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, and theological training at Brite Divinity School following his service as a combat medic with the First Cavalry in Southeast Asia. This rich tapestry of experience—spanning military service, academic rigor, artistic expression, and professional counseling practice—informs every page of his spiritual offering.
In "Walking With GOD," Lennox explores themes of divine presence, personal transformation, and the sacred interconnectedness between soul and Creator. Readers will discover a collection born from years of devoted prayer composition, each meditation crafted with intentional care rather than convenience. The stakes are intimate and personal: will you accept the invitation to recognize God's nearness in your daily life? What shifts might occur when you pause, reflect, and reconnect with the strength already dwelling within you?
"For years I have devoted countless hours to crafting daily prayers and sending them one by one to those I love," said the author. "In a world of shortcuts and automation, I chose the slower and more human path, investing my own time and heart into every message. That dedication is the gift itself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Lennox's spiritually enriching work provides readers with a reliable anchor for daily spiritual practice. These meditations invite transformation through consistent engagement with biblical wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Walking With GOD" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a fulltime counselor, artist, and writer based in Fort Worth, Texas, Lennox brings multifaceted wisdom to his devotional work. His background encompasses undergraduate studies at Texas Christian University, a master's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, and theological training at Brite Divinity School following his service as a combat medic with the First Cavalry in Southeast Asia. This rich tapestry of experience—spanning military service, academic rigor, artistic expression, and professional counseling practice—informs every page of his spiritual offering.
In "Walking With GOD," Lennox explores themes of divine presence, personal transformation, and the sacred interconnectedness between soul and Creator. Readers will discover a collection born from years of devoted prayer composition, each meditation crafted with intentional care rather than convenience. The stakes are intimate and personal: will you accept the invitation to recognize God's nearness in your daily life? What shifts might occur when you pause, reflect, and reconnect with the strength already dwelling within you?
"For years I have devoted countless hours to crafting daily prayers and sending them one by one to those I love," said the author. "In a world of shortcuts and automation, I chose the slower and more human path, investing my own time and heart into every message. That dedication is the gift itself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Lennox's spiritually enriching work provides readers with a reliable anchor for daily spiritual practice. These meditations invite transformation through consistent engagement with biblical wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Walking With GOD" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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