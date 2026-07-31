Recent Release, "The Case of the Missing Diamonds," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Alton Lynn Cooper, Follows an Investigator Thrust Into Deadly Confrontation
Lansing, MI, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alton Lynn Cooper has completed a new book, titled, "The Case of the Missing Diamonds," a gripping mystery that begins when Samuel, an investigator hungry for his next assignment, dusts off a two-year-old magazine article and follows its thread into perilous territory. Missing diamond shipments surface in New York and Los Angeles, setting Samuel on a treacherous path where the stakes couldn't be higher. Innocent lives hang in the balance as he races to uncover a conspiracy that stretches across continents and threatens destruction both at home and abroad.
Cooper brings a unique perspective shaped by decades of service as an ordained minister and pastor to the Deaf at Capitol City Baptist Church in Holt, Michigan, where he devoted forty-five years to spiritual leadership. His background extends to eleven years of prison ministry at Carson City Regional Correctional Facility, where he served both deaf and hearing inmates, witnessing transformations through faith. Simultaneously, Cooper spent forty-one years working as a manufacturing manager for General Motors Corporation, giving him insight into industry, discipline, and the human condition that enriches his storytelling.
"The Case of the Missing Diamonds" weaves a web of suspenseful intrigue where clues remain scattered and disconnected, challenging readers to piece together the puzzle before catastrophe strikes. This riveting narrative promises to baffle and captivate, pulling readers deep into Samuel's most difficult case. The investigation demands he navigate labyrinthine conspiracies and dark forces, discovering connections where none seemed apparent, all while racing against time to prevent irreversible tragedy.
"Writing this mystery allowed me to explore themes of determination and faith in the face of overwhelming darkness," said Cooper. "Samuel's journey reflects the spiritual struggles we all encounter when called to stand against forces that threaten the innocent."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper's enthralling work transports readers into a pulse-pounding investigation that demands their complete attention. This page-turner will captivate mystery lovers and leave them breathless until the final revelation.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "The Case of the Missing Diamonds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cooper brings a unique perspective shaped by decades of service as an ordained minister and pastor to the Deaf at Capitol City Baptist Church in Holt, Michigan, where he devoted forty-five years to spiritual leadership. His background extends to eleven years of prison ministry at Carson City Regional Correctional Facility, where he served both deaf and hearing inmates, witnessing transformations through faith. Simultaneously, Cooper spent forty-one years working as a manufacturing manager for General Motors Corporation, giving him insight into industry, discipline, and the human condition that enriches his storytelling.
"The Case of the Missing Diamonds" weaves a web of suspenseful intrigue where clues remain scattered and disconnected, challenging readers to piece together the puzzle before catastrophe strikes. This riveting narrative promises to baffle and captivate, pulling readers deep into Samuel's most difficult case. The investigation demands he navigate labyrinthine conspiracies and dark forces, discovering connections where none seemed apparent, all while racing against time to prevent irreversible tragedy.
"Writing this mystery allowed me to explore themes of determination and faith in the face of overwhelming darkness," said Cooper. "Samuel's journey reflects the spiritual struggles we all encounter when called to stand against forces that threaten the innocent."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper's enthralling work transports readers into a pulse-pounding investigation that demands their complete attention. This page-turner will captivate mystery lovers and leave them breathless until the final revelation.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "The Case of the Missing Diamonds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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