Recent Release "The Littlest Duck," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mark Robert James Gregg, Invites Readers Into a Magical Realm of Wonder and Self-Discovery
Los Angeles, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Robert James Gregg has completed a new book, "The Littlest Duck," a children's tale set in an enchanting world suspended above the clouds. There, a pristine lake mirrors the night sky, bioluminescent fish dance through crystalline waters, and a solitary boy encounters a tiny duck that captivates his imagination. The narrative unfolds as an exploration of yearning and pursuit, where the boy's relentless chase becomes far more than a simple quest for one elusive creature.
Born in La Jolla, California, Gregg discovered his passion for storytelling through theater at Torrey Pines High School and cultivated it through his studies at the University of San Francisco, where he earned a BA in performing arts for social justice. His stage work brought characters to life—from Hamlet to Al Joad in Grapes of Wrath—while his film appearances showcased his dedication to the craft. This background in performance infuses his debut children's book with theatrical grace and emotional authenticity.
"The Littlest Duck" explores profound themes of freedom, joy, and personal growth wrapped in a whimsical package. As readers journey with the boy through this ethereal landscape, they discover that true happiness emerges not from possession but from appreciation. The stakes transcend simple animal pursuit; they encompass the transformation that occurs when one learns to value the liberation of others. Within these pages, audiences will uncover lessons about determination tempered by compassion and the extraordinary beauty that surrounds us when we pause our chase and truly observe the world.
"I wanted to remind readers, especially young ones, that the world is filled with remarkable beauty," said Gregg. "When we release our grip on what we think we need to possess, we open ourselves to experiencing genuine joy in the freedom of others and the wonders that have always been there."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Robert James Gregg's imaginative work offers young readers a gateway to self-reflection and wonder. This enchanting story plants seeds of wisdom that will blossom throughout a child's formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Littlest Duck" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born in La Jolla, California, Gregg discovered his passion for storytelling through theater at Torrey Pines High School and cultivated it through his studies at the University of San Francisco, where he earned a BA in performing arts for social justice. His stage work brought characters to life—from Hamlet to Al Joad in Grapes of Wrath—while his film appearances showcased his dedication to the craft. This background in performance infuses his debut children's book with theatrical grace and emotional authenticity.
"The Littlest Duck" explores profound themes of freedom, joy, and personal growth wrapped in a whimsical package. As readers journey with the boy through this ethereal landscape, they discover that true happiness emerges not from possession but from appreciation. The stakes transcend simple animal pursuit; they encompass the transformation that occurs when one learns to value the liberation of others. Within these pages, audiences will uncover lessons about determination tempered by compassion and the extraordinary beauty that surrounds us when we pause our chase and truly observe the world.
"I wanted to remind readers, especially young ones, that the world is filled with remarkable beauty," said Gregg. "When we release our grip on what we think we need to possess, we open ourselves to experiencing genuine joy in the freedom of others and the wonders that have always been there."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Robert James Gregg's imaginative work offers young readers a gateway to self-reflection and wonder. This enchanting story plants seeds of wisdom that will blossom throughout a child's formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Littlest Duck" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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