Recent Release, "Amalia," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Nena Jones, Explores How a Young Woman Rebuilds Her Life After Devastating Family Rejection
Vancouver, WA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nena Jones has completed a new book, titled, "Amalia," a poignant narrative following a girl cast out from her family under unjust circumstances. As she enters adulthood, Amalia faces a cascade of hardships—navigating fear among strangers, enduring heartbreak, and battling despair as she searches for belonging in a world that feels unwelcoming and cruel. Her journey becomes one of survival as she learns to fend for herself while carrying the weight of abandonment.
Drawing from her deep appreciation for historical fiction, Nena Jones weaves factual elements passed down through her family with imaginative storytelling that brings different eras to life. Her artistic vision combines personal heritage with historical context, creating narratives enriched by authentic family tales and lived experiences. This blend of familial connection and historical authenticity infuses her work with genuine emotional resonance and cultural depth.
In "Amalia," Jones explores the transformative power of adversity through her protagonist's encounters with both compassionate and threatening individuals. As Amalia traverses her solitary path, she discovers profound lessons about forgiveness, sacrifice, and the redemptive nature of human connection. Readers will witness her character tested repeatedly, her resilience forged through trials, and her capacity for trust rebuilt through meaningful relationships. The narrative ultimately becomes a meditation on identity, second chances, and how we find home when blood ties are severed.
"Through Amalia's journey, I wanted to show that our greatest challenges often become our greatest teachers," said Jones. "Her story reminds us that resilience isn't about never falling—it's about rising each time, transformed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nena Jones's intricate work offers readers a window into the complexity of growing up without family support. This unflinching portrayal of survival and redemption resonates with anyone who has struggled to find their place in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Amalia" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her deep appreciation for historical fiction, Nena Jones weaves factual elements passed down through her family with imaginative storytelling that brings different eras to life. Her artistic vision combines personal heritage with historical context, creating narratives enriched by authentic family tales and lived experiences. This blend of familial connection and historical authenticity infuses her work with genuine emotional resonance and cultural depth.
In "Amalia," Jones explores the transformative power of adversity through her protagonist's encounters with both compassionate and threatening individuals. As Amalia traverses her solitary path, she discovers profound lessons about forgiveness, sacrifice, and the redemptive nature of human connection. Readers will witness her character tested repeatedly, her resilience forged through trials, and her capacity for trust rebuilt through meaningful relationships. The narrative ultimately becomes a meditation on identity, second chances, and how we find home when blood ties are severed.
"Through Amalia's journey, I wanted to show that our greatest challenges often become our greatest teachers," said Jones. "Her story reminds us that resilience isn't about never falling—it's about rising each time, transformed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nena Jones's intricate work offers readers a window into the complexity of growing up without family support. This unflinching portrayal of survival and redemption resonates with anyone who has struggled to find their place in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Amalia" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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