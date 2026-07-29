AI for Defense Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Intelligence, Government, Industry, and Academic Leaders to Convene in Washington, D.C., September 2-3
Washington, DC, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s AI for Defense Summit fosters active dialogue on the operationalization of artificial intelligence across the Department of War, Intelligence Community, federal government, industry, and academia. The Summit will explore how AI is being integrated into mission-critical operations to enhance decision-making, accelerate intelligence analysis, strengthen command and control, and deliver resilient Warfighting capabilities across multi-domain operations. Discussions will also examine generative and agentic AI, autonomous systems, data management, workforce development, and the implementation of the Department of War Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David Harris, USAF
Former Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Force Futures, HQAF
- Cameron Stanley
Chief Data and AI Officer, OUSW R&E
- Maj. Gen. Robert Kinney, USAF
Chief AI Officer & Military and Mobilization Assistant to the Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)
- David Markowitz, PhD, SES
Chief Data and Analytics Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer, HQDA-
- BG. Anthony Gibbs, USA
Capability Program Executive, Mission Autonomy
- Brig. Gen. Reid Novotny, USAF
Chief AI Officer, U.S. Cyber Command
- John Osborne, SES
Senior Science and Technology Advisor, HQDA G-2 Strategy and Transformation Directorate
- Justin Fanelli
Chief Technology Officer, Department of the Navy
- Israel Soong
Deputy Director, Office of Artificial Intelligence, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
- Katie Noyes
Chief AI Officer, Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Chris Kraft
Chief Information Officer, U.S. Secret Service
- Matthew Willis, PhD
Director, Army FUZE, ASA(ALT)
- And many more
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit:
https://ai.dsigroup.org/
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David Harris, USAF
Former Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Force Futures, HQAF
- Cameron Stanley
Chief Data and AI Officer, OUSW R&E
- Maj. Gen. Robert Kinney, USAF
Chief AI Officer & Military and Mobilization Assistant to the Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)
- David Markowitz, PhD, SES
Chief Data and Analytics Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer, HQDA-
- BG. Anthony Gibbs, USA
Capability Program Executive, Mission Autonomy
- Brig. Gen. Reid Novotny, USAF
Chief AI Officer, U.S. Cyber Command
- John Osborne, SES
Senior Science and Technology Advisor, HQDA G-2 Strategy and Transformation Directorate
- Justin Fanelli
Chief Technology Officer, Department of the Navy
- Israel Soong
Deputy Director, Office of Artificial Intelligence, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
- Katie Noyes
Chief AI Officer, Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Chris Kraft
Chief Information Officer, U.S. Secret Service
- Matthew Willis, PhD
Director, Army FUZE, ASA(ALT)
- And many more
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit:
https://ai.dsigroup.org/
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://ai.dsigroup.org/
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://ai.dsigroup.org/
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