Directed Energy Symposium Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Military, Government, Industry, and Research Leaders to Convene in National Harbor, MD, September 2-3
National Harbor, MD, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DSI's Directed Energy Symposium brings together senior leaders from the Department of War, military services, government, industry, and academia to discuss the development, integration, and deployment of directed energy technologies. The Symposium will examine advancements in high-energy lasers, high-power microwave systems, power and thermal management, optical technologies, and test and evaluation efforts, while highlighting strategies to accelerate acquisition, improve operational readiness, and expand the role of directed energy capabilities in addressing evolving threats across the modern battlespace.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Adm. Daryl Caudle, USN
34th Chief of Naval Operations
- Jacob Glassman, SES
Deputy Assistant Secretary of War, Critical Technologies
- Duane Neal
Deputy Senior Official, Scaled Directed Energy, CTA
- Dr. Neset Akozbek, ST
Senior Technical Scientist, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
- Dr. Neil Thurgood
Senior Strategy Advisor, Anduril; Former Director, Army RCCTO
- Col. Shannon Thompson, USA
Directed Energy, CPE Defense Fires, PAE Fires, U.S. Army
- Capt. Scott Rosetti, USN
Deputy, Weapons and Sensors Surface Warfare Division (N96)
- Dr. Tim Clardy
Technical Director, Advanced Capability Office, Missile Defense Agency
- Bradley Horton
Director, U.S. Army Threat Systems Management Office
- Dr. Peter Morrison
Program Officer, Counter Directed Energy Weapons & HEL, Office of Naval Research
- Thomas Karr
Chief Scientist, Sensors and Directed Energy, MITRE
- Dr. Mark Spencer
Former Acting Principal Director, Directed Energy, OUSW (R&E)
- And many more
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit:
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- Adm. Daryl Caudle, USN
34th Chief of Naval Operations
- Jacob Glassman, SES
Deputy Assistant Secretary of War, Critical Technologies
- Duane Neal
Deputy Senior Official, Scaled Directed Energy, CTA
- Dr. Neset Akozbek, ST
Senior Technical Scientist, Directed Energy, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
- Dr. Neil Thurgood
Senior Strategy Advisor, Anduril; Former Director, Army RCCTO
- Col. Shannon Thompson, USA
Directed Energy, CPE Defense Fires, PAE Fires, U.S. Army
- Capt. Scott Rosetti, USN
Deputy, Weapons and Sensors Surface Warfare Division (N96)
- Dr. Tim Clardy
Technical Director, Advanced Capability Office, Missile Defense Agency
- Bradley Horton
Director, U.S. Army Threat Systems Management Office
- Dr. Peter Morrison
Program Officer, Counter Directed Energy Weapons & HEL, Office of Naval Research
- Thomas Karr
Chief Scientist, Sensors and Directed Energy, MITRE
- Dr. Mark Spencer
Former Acting Principal Director, Directed Energy, OUSW (R&E)
- And many more
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit:
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
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