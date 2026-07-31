Recent Release, "Zerzura," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Caleb Webb, Follows a Teen Who Discovers He Holds the Key to a Desert Kingdom's Liberation
Flagstaff, AZ, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Caleb Webb has completed a new book, "Zerzura: The Sands of Time," a sweeping science fiction narrative set more than three centuries into the future. The story unfolds in a post-apocalyptic realm where civilization has been reduced to scattered pockets of survival, and the kingdom of Zerzura stands as a solitary sanctuary amid vast dunes of radiation-poisoned wasteland. Once a beacon of hope for refugees fleeing the devastated world, this oasis has become a prison under the iron-fisted rule of King Titus, who now oppresses the very people who sought shelter within its walls. Into this bleak landscape steps Cassian Chromwood, a high school student whose discovery of an heirloom grandfather clock transforms everything he thought he knew about his destiny.
Webb crafted this narrative during an unexpected season of reflection, when the pandemic forced the world to pause. Though he had never written before and harbored no literary ambitions, Webb felt compelled to create something meaningful. Raised in the mountain community of Big Bear Lake, California, he learned perseverance through athletic achievement—earning three state championships in running and competing at the national level—before ultimately pursuing a degree in Biology and a Master's in Higher Education from the University of Portland. That same determination now drives his artistic vision, as he channels his faith into storytelling that speaks to both believers and seekers alike.
Within "Zerzura," Webb weaves themes of redemption, sacrifice, and spiritual transformation throughout an epic adventure. When Cassian arrives in this strange world, he is hailed as a prophesied savior destined to overthrow the tyrant king. Accompanied by four steadfast allies, he embarks on a perilous journey toward the capital to confront King Titus. Yet Cassian's external quest becomes secondary to his internal struggle: he must confront his painful history, embrace his limitations, and ultimately choose whether he will pay the price that liberation demands. Webb's narrative explores what it truly means to surrender one's will for a greater purpose, inviting readers to examine their own capacity for faith and transformation.
"I wanted to tell a story saturated with biblical truth," said Webb, "one that would resonate with everyone, regardless of where they stand in their spiritual journey. Through Cassian's struggle, I hope readers encounter the profound depth of God's love and grace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Caleb Webb's riveting work offers readers an enthralling escape into a world where destiny collides with personal choice. This narrative demonstrates how even ordinary individuals can become instruments of extraordinary change when they surrender to purpose greater than themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Zerzura" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Webb crafted this narrative during an unexpected season of reflection, when the pandemic forced the world to pause. Though he had never written before and harbored no literary ambitions, Webb felt compelled to create something meaningful. Raised in the mountain community of Big Bear Lake, California, he learned perseverance through athletic achievement—earning three state championships in running and competing at the national level—before ultimately pursuing a degree in Biology and a Master's in Higher Education from the University of Portland. That same determination now drives his artistic vision, as he channels his faith into storytelling that speaks to both believers and seekers alike.
Within "Zerzura," Webb weaves themes of redemption, sacrifice, and spiritual transformation throughout an epic adventure. When Cassian arrives in this strange world, he is hailed as a prophesied savior destined to overthrow the tyrant king. Accompanied by four steadfast allies, he embarks on a perilous journey toward the capital to confront King Titus. Yet Cassian's external quest becomes secondary to his internal struggle: he must confront his painful history, embrace his limitations, and ultimately choose whether he will pay the price that liberation demands. Webb's narrative explores what it truly means to surrender one's will for a greater purpose, inviting readers to examine their own capacity for faith and transformation.
"I wanted to tell a story saturated with biblical truth," said Webb, "one that would resonate with everyone, regardless of where they stand in their spiritual journey. Through Cassian's struggle, I hope readers encounter the profound depth of God's love and grace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Caleb Webb's riveting work offers readers an enthralling escape into a world where destiny collides with personal choice. This narrative demonstrates how even ordinary individuals can become instruments of extraordinary change when they surrender to purpose greater than themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Zerzura" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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