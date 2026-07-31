Recent Release, "Kindred Hearts," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser, Explores How Trauma Survivors Find Redemption Through Grace
Kingston, WA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser has completed her new book, "Kindred Hearts: Book 4," a gripping narrative that weaves together the interconnected stories of young people battling the aftermath of violence and abandonment. At the heart of the story is seventeen-year-old Emily Schaffer, a runaway whose journey through sexual assault and a failed suicide attempt has left her angry and fearful. Now in intensive therapy with Pastor Ryan, she must confront the possibility of forgiveness when Brent Thomas, the instigator of her attack, returns seeking redemption. Alongside Emily's struggle, the story follows Ricky Matthison, a street child abandoned by a mother consumed by addiction, whose survival depends on whether his friend Lincoln can help him escape a desperate fate.
Cheryl draws from her own deep faith and commitment to illustrating spiritual transformation. Living on Washington's Kitsap Peninsula, she finds inspiration in the quiet beauty of her surroundings and channels that peace into storytelling that reveals how Jesus reshapes broken lives. Her writing is enriched by close collaboration with her friend Kathy Melseth, whose bold creative ideas and honest critique have helped shape this stirring work. Cheryl's passion for exploring redemption stems from witnessing genuine transformation within her own faith community and family.
Wyatt Jennings, the new Associate Pastor, has caused quite a clamor in the small town. Not only is he tall, handsome and a cowboy, he possesses a Texan drawl that every single lady is attracted to.
It is love at first sight for him, but Anna Walker has skirted him at every turn, even after that unforgettable kiss they shared.
Will romance win out, or will Wyatt give up his pursuit of Anna and move on?
"Kindred Hearts" delves into themes of betrayal, healing, and the transformative power of forgiveness. Readers will discover whether Emily can release the bitterness that binds her, whether Brent's genuine remorse can bridge the chasm between them, and whether young Ricky will find the shelter and love every child deserves. The novel poses an unflinching question: Can those who have been wounded learn to trust again, or will trauma's chains hold them captive forever?
"Through Emily's and Ricky's journeys, I wanted to show that healing isn't a straight path, but that grace and redemption are always within reach," said Bingisser. "These characters face real struggles that many young people endure, and I hope readers see that their pain has purpose when they surrender it to God's care."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser's compelling work offers solace and hope to readers wrestling with their own wounds. This novel demonstrates that forgiveness, though agonizing, holds the key to freedom.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Kindred Hearts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cheryl draws from her own deep faith and commitment to illustrating spiritual transformation. Living on Washington's Kitsap Peninsula, she finds inspiration in the quiet beauty of her surroundings and channels that peace into storytelling that reveals how Jesus reshapes broken lives. Her writing is enriched by close collaboration with her friend Kathy Melseth, whose bold creative ideas and honest critique have helped shape this stirring work. Cheryl's passion for exploring redemption stems from witnessing genuine transformation within her own faith community and family.
Wyatt Jennings, the new Associate Pastor, has caused quite a clamor in the small town. Not only is he tall, handsome and a cowboy, he possesses a Texan drawl that every single lady is attracted to.
It is love at first sight for him, but Anna Walker has skirted him at every turn, even after that unforgettable kiss they shared.
Will romance win out, or will Wyatt give up his pursuit of Anna and move on?
"Kindred Hearts" delves into themes of betrayal, healing, and the transformative power of forgiveness. Readers will discover whether Emily can release the bitterness that binds her, whether Brent's genuine remorse can bridge the chasm between them, and whether young Ricky will find the shelter and love every child deserves. The novel poses an unflinching question: Can those who have been wounded learn to trust again, or will trauma's chains hold them captive forever?
"Through Emily's and Ricky's journeys, I wanted to show that healing isn't a straight path, but that grace and redemption are always within reach," said Bingisser. "These characters face real struggles that many young people endure, and I hope readers see that their pain has purpose when they surrender it to God's care."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser's compelling work offers solace and hope to readers wrestling with their own wounds. This novel demonstrates that forgiveness, though agonizing, holds the key to freedom.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Kindred Hearts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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