Recent Release, "A Comprehensive Outline of the King James Bible," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Rev. Dr. Alonzo Williams Jr., Makes Scripture Accessible
Lakeland, FL, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Dr. Alonzo Williams Jr. has completed a new book, "A Comprehensive Outline of the King James Bible," which distills the vast narrative and profound teachings of scripture into a clear, navigable road map. This guide helps readers seeking to understand the Bible's language, history, and spiritual wisdom by beginning with the creation story in Genesis and tracing the lives of patriarchs, prophets, kings, and ordinary people chosen by God. The outline progresses through the formation of Israel, the giving of the law, the rise and fall of empires, and the poetic writings that capture humanity's deepest hopes and struggles.
As the appointed pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church in Lake Placid, Florida, Rev. Dr. Williams brings decades of experience in leadership across education and ministry. His distinguished career includes service as a school administrator, dynamic preacher, and founder of Driven With A Purpose Academy Inc., where he has empowered countless individuals through programs emphasizing academic excellence, personal growth, and community service. This pastoral calling and educational background inform his unique ability to translate complex theological concepts into comprehensible insights for diverse audiences.
"A Comprehensive Outline of the King James Bible" transitions into the New Testament with careful attention to the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, His teachings, miracles, and ultimate sacrifice. The book follows the early church's expansion, the epistles that shaped Christian doctrine, and Revelation's apocalyptic visions. Each section is summarized with precision, offering context and illuminating detail without overwhelming readers. Whether for study, teaching, or personal reflection, this essential resource makes the King James Version approachable and understandable, revealing the Bible's enduring message across both testaments.
"My greatest desire is to help believers at all stages of their faith journey understand and embrace the transformative power of God's Word," said the author. "This outline removes barriers to comprehension so that the King James Bible becomes not just a book on the shelf, but a living guide for spiritual growth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Alonzo Williams Jr.'s invaluable work equips readers with a foundational understanding of scripture that strengthens faith and deepens biblical literacy. This resource will serve pastors, educators, small group leaders, and individual believers for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "A Comprehensive Outline of the King James Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As the appointed pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church in Lake Placid, Florida, Rev. Dr. Williams brings decades of experience in leadership across education and ministry. His distinguished career includes service as a school administrator, dynamic preacher, and founder of Driven With A Purpose Academy Inc., where he has empowered countless individuals through programs emphasizing academic excellence, personal growth, and community service. This pastoral calling and educational background inform his unique ability to translate complex theological concepts into comprehensible insights for diverse audiences.
"A Comprehensive Outline of the King James Bible" transitions into the New Testament with careful attention to the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, His teachings, miracles, and ultimate sacrifice. The book follows the early church's expansion, the epistles that shaped Christian doctrine, and Revelation's apocalyptic visions. Each section is summarized with precision, offering context and illuminating detail without overwhelming readers. Whether for study, teaching, or personal reflection, this essential resource makes the King James Version approachable and understandable, revealing the Bible's enduring message across both testaments.
"My greatest desire is to help believers at all stages of their faith journey understand and embrace the transformative power of God's Word," said the author. "This outline removes barriers to comprehension so that the King James Bible becomes not just a book on the shelf, but a living guide for spiritual growth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Alonzo Williams Jr.'s invaluable work equips readers with a foundational understanding of scripture that strengthens faith and deepens biblical literacy. This resource will serve pastors, educators, small group leaders, and individual believers for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "A Comprehensive Outline of the King James Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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