Recent Release, "WHAT IS TRUTH?" by Joseph Whiteman, Offers Spirit-Inspired Insights on Scripture and Addresses Fractures Within the Body of Christ
Central Point, OR, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Whiteman has completed a new book, "WHAT IS TRUTH?", a Spirit-inspired examination of biblical interpretation and ecclesiastical division. The work articulates the author's earnest concerns about how believers approach Scripture, questioning whether contemporary Christian divisions might obscure fundamental truths of faith. With penetrating clarity, Whiteman challenges readers to consider the stakes of their theological convictions—asking whether misguided beliefs could result in that dreadful day when one hears, "Go away. I never knew you."
The author's foundation for this work runs deep, rooted in a transformative moment from early childhood when he accepted Jesus as his Savior. Raised within Pentecostal traditions, Whiteman developed an unwavering conviction about God's nature as Father, the redemptive work of Christ, and the empowering presence of the Holy Spirit. Though his journey included seasons of rebellion, he experienced God's steadfast love throughout, which ultimately inspired him to articulate biblical truths with integrity. Like the Bereans of Scripture, Whiteman commits himself to searching out doctrine continually, striving to rightly divide the Word of truth in a manner acceptable to God the Father.
"WHAT IS TRUTH?" invites readers into a reflective exploration of how the Holy Spirit reveals Scripture's deepest meanings and how that revelation should unify rather than divide believers. The work stands as both a prophetic call and a practical guide, examining what authentic faith looks like when firmly anchored in God's unchanging Word. Readers will discover how Scripture saves, loves, and reveals the Father's character—ultimately challenging the church to pursue doctrinal integrity and spiritual wholeness.
"My heart in writing these words is to help the body of Christ examine what we truly believe and why division persists among those who claim the same Savior," said author Whiteman. "The Holy Spirit reveals all things to us, and His Word shows us the Father—that foundation must shape how we understand truth itself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Whiteman's faith-filled work calls believers toward scriptural fidelity and ecclesiastical unity. This stirring examination equips readers to defend their convictions while embracing the Spirit's guidance in rightly dividing God's Word.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "WHAT IS TRUTH?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's foundation for this work runs deep, rooted in a transformative moment from early childhood when he accepted Jesus as his Savior. Raised within Pentecostal traditions, Whiteman developed an unwavering conviction about God's nature as Father, the redemptive work of Christ, and the empowering presence of the Holy Spirit. Though his journey included seasons of rebellion, he experienced God's steadfast love throughout, which ultimately inspired him to articulate biblical truths with integrity. Like the Bereans of Scripture, Whiteman commits himself to searching out doctrine continually, striving to rightly divide the Word of truth in a manner acceptable to God the Father.
"WHAT IS TRUTH?" invites readers into a reflective exploration of how the Holy Spirit reveals Scripture's deepest meanings and how that revelation should unify rather than divide believers. The work stands as both a prophetic call and a practical guide, examining what authentic faith looks like when firmly anchored in God's unchanging Word. Readers will discover how Scripture saves, loves, and reveals the Father's character—ultimately challenging the church to pursue doctrinal integrity and spiritual wholeness.
"My heart in writing these words is to help the body of Christ examine what we truly believe and why division persists among those who claim the same Savior," said author Whiteman. "The Holy Spirit reveals all things to us, and His Word shows us the Father—that foundation must shape how we understand truth itself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Whiteman's faith-filled work calls believers toward scriptural fidelity and ecclesiastical unity. This stirring examination equips readers to defend their convictions while embracing the Spirit's guidance in rightly dividing God's Word.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "WHAT IS TRUTH?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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