Recent Release, "Chasing Glory," from Christian Faith Publishing Author David Smith, Reveals How Athletic Excellence Can Subtly Redefine Your Worth
Mt Pleasant, SC, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Smith has completed a new book, titled, "Chasing Glory: Caught in the Trap of Performance Identity," offering an unflinching examination of how achievement-focused culture shapes our deepest sense of self. The premise is both personal and universal: athletes and high performers across all disciplines find themselves caught in a cycle where their accomplishments become inseparable from their identity. Smith explores how this happens gradually—through coaches rewarding results, crowds celebrating victories, and a societal narrative that equates performance with personal value. What begins as healthy ambition transforms into something more destructive, a trap that promises fulfillment but delivers only hollow victories.
As an established amateur golfer who qualified for the 2024 US Senior Open, Smith brings authentic perspective to this exploration. His journey from competitive success to spiritual reckoning informs every page. Growing up in western Pennsylvania as the middle child among three brothers who constantly challenged each other in sports, Smith developed an early passion for golf that eventually became his defining characteristic. He went on to become an All-American golfer at Westminster College and was inducted into the Titan Sports Hall of Fame. Yet despite these considerable accomplishments, Smith discovered that his greatest victories left him surprisingly empty. His professional success as a longstanding insurance agent and his meaningful family life with his wife Lisa and their two children could not quiet the voice telling him his worth depended on his next win.
In "Chasing Glory," readers will discover how Smith dismantled the performance identity that had held him captive and rebuilt his sense of purpose on an unshakeable foundation: his identity in Christ. The book challenges athletes and achievers to examine whether they have confused who they are with what they do. Through candid storytelling and faith-centered insight, Smith demonstrates that the glory pursued through excellence is ultimately insufficient. He offers readers a transformative path forward, showing what genuine worth looks like when it's no longer tethered to achievement. This exploration proves particularly relevant in today's results-obsessed culture, where younger athletes are increasingly struggling with anxiety, depression, and fractured identities rooted entirely in performance.
"What started as my personal journey became a calling to help others trapped in the same cycle," said Smith. "I realized that honesty about my struggles, combined with the perspective I've gained through faith, could genuinely help athletes and performers recognize the trap before it costs them their peace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Smith's courageous work provides readers with both validation and a viable path toward freedom from performance-based identity. His message offers hope to anyone who has wondered whether their achievements actually define their worth.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Chasing Glory" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As an established amateur golfer who qualified for the 2024 US Senior Open, Smith brings authentic perspective to this exploration. His journey from competitive success to spiritual reckoning informs every page. Growing up in western Pennsylvania as the middle child among three brothers who constantly challenged each other in sports, Smith developed an early passion for golf that eventually became his defining characteristic. He went on to become an All-American golfer at Westminster College and was inducted into the Titan Sports Hall of Fame. Yet despite these considerable accomplishments, Smith discovered that his greatest victories left him surprisingly empty. His professional success as a longstanding insurance agent and his meaningful family life with his wife Lisa and their two children could not quiet the voice telling him his worth depended on his next win.
In "Chasing Glory," readers will discover how Smith dismantled the performance identity that had held him captive and rebuilt his sense of purpose on an unshakeable foundation: his identity in Christ. The book challenges athletes and achievers to examine whether they have confused who they are with what they do. Through candid storytelling and faith-centered insight, Smith demonstrates that the glory pursued through excellence is ultimately insufficient. He offers readers a transformative path forward, showing what genuine worth looks like when it's no longer tethered to achievement. This exploration proves particularly relevant in today's results-obsessed culture, where younger athletes are increasingly struggling with anxiety, depression, and fractured identities rooted entirely in performance.
"What started as my personal journey became a calling to help others trapped in the same cycle," said Smith. "I realized that honesty about my struggles, combined with the perspective I've gained through faith, could genuinely help athletes and performers recognize the trap before it costs them their peace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Smith's courageous work provides readers with both validation and a viable path toward freedom from performance-based identity. His message offers hope to anyone who has wondered whether their achievements actually define their worth.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Chasing Glory" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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