Recent Release, "Ben's First Airplane Ride," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joshua Kanagy, Invites Young Readers on a Delightful Journey Through the Skies
Richmond, VA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joshua Kanagy has completed a new book, "Ben's First Airplane Ride," which captures the excitement and wonder of a child's inaugural flight. The story follows Ben and his parents as they embark on an adventure to visit Ben's grandparents, taking readers along for every thrilling moment of the experience. With vivid illustrations and carefully crafted details, this narrative brings the joy of travel to life in a way that speaks directly to children's imaginations.
What makes this work particularly special is its origin as a school project created by Joshua when he was in seventh grade. His youthful perspective and genuine enthusiasm shine through every page, offering an authenticity that resonates with young audiences. Though Joshua had envisioned publishing his story, he waited patiently for the right moment to bring his creative vision to the world.
"Ben's First Airplane Ride" serves as both an engaging and educational exploration of air travel, perfect for children experiencing their own first flights or simply dreaming about future adventures. The narrative combines accurate details with heartwarming moments, making it an enlightening resource for parents and educators alike. Readers will discover how the story captures the blend of anticipation, curiosity, and family connection that makes travel so memorable for young people.
"I wanted to share my love of adventure with other children and help them feel excited about their own journeys," said Kanagy.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Kanagy's charming work provides young readers with an inspiring exploration of new experiences. This touching tribute celebrates the adventurous spirit of a remarkable young author whose legacy of joy and wonder continues through his unforgettable storytelling.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet book can purchase "Ben's First Airplane Ride" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
What makes this work particularly special is its origin as a school project created by Joshua when he was in seventh grade. His youthful perspective and genuine enthusiasm shine through every page, offering an authenticity that resonates with young audiences. Though Joshua had envisioned publishing his story, he waited patiently for the right moment to bring his creative vision to the world.
"Ben's First Airplane Ride" serves as both an engaging and educational exploration of air travel, perfect for children experiencing their own first flights or simply dreaming about future adventures. The narrative combines accurate details with heartwarming moments, making it an enlightening resource for parents and educators alike. Readers will discover how the story captures the blend of anticipation, curiosity, and family connection that makes travel so memorable for young people.
"I wanted to share my love of adventure with other children and help them feel excited about their own journeys," said Kanagy.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Kanagy's charming work provides young readers with an inspiring exploration of new experiences. This touching tribute celebrates the adventurous spirit of a remarkable young author whose legacy of joy and wonder continues through his unforgettable storytelling.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet book can purchase "Ben's First Airplane Ride" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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