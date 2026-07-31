Recent Release, "The Debt," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kaylene French, Follows One Man Navigating Extraordinary Circumstances as Civilization Crumbles
Fulshear, TX, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kaylene French has completed a new book, titled, "The Debt," a sweeping narrative that follows Matt Peterson, an accountant whose unremarkable existence is shadowed by cryptic fragments of his past and an aching hunger for purpose. When he encounters Lori Wells, a woman whose gentle faith and radiant hope begin to illuminate the darkness within him, Matt discovers what he's been searching for—until an unseen Voice extends an invitation that will shatter his understanding of destiny itself.
French draws from her deep love of classical literature and her lifelong passion for storytelling, which earned her recognition early on through prize-winning stories and opportunities to share her work before the Colorado State Congress. Her debut novel in this ambitious vein transforms a high school project into a sophisticated exploration of sacrifice, redemption, and love set against apocalyptic collapse. As cities fall into eerie silence, sinister forces advance, and humanity's long-unpaid debt comes due, French weaves a narrative that examines whether mankind deserves salvation.
In "The Debt," readers will discover a thought-provoking meditation on faith and destiny as Matt confronts his calling to save a world that may not be worth saving. The novel demands an ultimate sacrifice from its protagonist; a price paid not in currency but in the surrender of everything he holds dear. French's atmospheric prose and spiritually resonant storytelling create an unforgettable journey through darkness toward redemptive light.
"This novel became my opportunity to ask the questions that haunt us all," said French. "What does it mean to be called to greatness? What are we willing to give up for love and faith? Through Matt's journey, I hope readers find both challenge and comfort."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kaylene French's captivating work offers readers a profound exploration of faith and sacrifice in times of ultimate crisis. This narrative lingers long after the final page, inviting reflection on purpose, redemption, and the cost of salvation.
Those who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Debt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
French draws from her deep love of classical literature and her lifelong passion for storytelling, which earned her recognition early on through prize-winning stories and opportunities to share her work before the Colorado State Congress. Her debut novel in this ambitious vein transforms a high school project into a sophisticated exploration of sacrifice, redemption, and love set against apocalyptic collapse. As cities fall into eerie silence, sinister forces advance, and humanity's long-unpaid debt comes due, French weaves a narrative that examines whether mankind deserves salvation.
In "The Debt," readers will discover a thought-provoking meditation on faith and destiny as Matt confronts his calling to save a world that may not be worth saving. The novel demands an ultimate sacrifice from its protagonist; a price paid not in currency but in the surrender of everything he holds dear. French's atmospheric prose and spiritually resonant storytelling create an unforgettable journey through darkness toward redemptive light.
"This novel became my opportunity to ask the questions that haunt us all," said French. "What does it mean to be called to greatness? What are we willing to give up for love and faith? Through Matt's journey, I hope readers find both challenge and comfort."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kaylene French's captivating work offers readers a profound exploration of faith and sacrifice in times of ultimate crisis. This narrative lingers long after the final page, inviting reflection on purpose, redemption, and the cost of salvation.
Those who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Debt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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