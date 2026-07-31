Recent Release, "Santa's Words," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kimberly Prychodzko, Invites Readers to Experience the Magic of Seeing Santa Claus
Gates, OR, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Prychodzko has completed a new book, called, "Santa's Words," a delightful tale set on the night before Christmas that captures the wonder of encountering Santa Claus. The story transports readers into a moment of pure awestruck amazement, asking them to imagine what they would do if they came face to face with the jolly figure themselves. Through vivid storytelling, Prychodzko creates an experience that resonates with both children and adults, inviting everyone to reconnect with the enchantment of the holiday season.
Kimberly is an exceptional wife and devoted mother of two remarkable boys who serves as a compassionate caregiver to all who enter her life. Born in Salmon, Idaho, she now resides in the picturesque Santiam Canyon near Gates, Oregon, where her home nestles beneath towering Douglas Fir trees with the gentle sound of the river nearby. Her deep love for sharing her thoughts through writing reveals a heart dedicated to touching others through heartfelt expression. Her family treasures each note she creates, understanding that she pours her soul onto the page.
In "Santa's Words," Prychodzko explores the timeless themes of belief, wonder, and the transformative power of Christmas magic. This narrative captures the stakes of childhood innocence meeting reality, as one young boy encounters the man behind the legend. Readers will discover how this singular moment of connection unfolds and what it means for a child whose life is forever changed by seeing Santa with his own eyes. The story celebrates the joy that comes from witnessing something extraordinary and the precious memories that crystallize in such unforgettable instances.
"I wanted to create a story that allows everyone—whether they're six or sixty—to feel that rush of wonder again," said the author. "The night before Christmas holds such magic, and I hope my words help readers experience the awe of that extraordinary encounter."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Prychodzko's enchanting work captures the spirit of holiday wonder and invites readers of all ages to embrace childlike amazement. This heartwarming narrative reminds us that Christmas magic transcends age and touches the deepest parts of our hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Santa's Words" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kimberly is an exceptional wife and devoted mother of two remarkable boys who serves as a compassionate caregiver to all who enter her life. Born in Salmon, Idaho, she now resides in the picturesque Santiam Canyon near Gates, Oregon, where her home nestles beneath towering Douglas Fir trees with the gentle sound of the river nearby. Her deep love for sharing her thoughts through writing reveals a heart dedicated to touching others through heartfelt expression. Her family treasures each note she creates, understanding that she pours her soul onto the page.
In "Santa's Words," Prychodzko explores the timeless themes of belief, wonder, and the transformative power of Christmas magic. This narrative captures the stakes of childhood innocence meeting reality, as one young boy encounters the man behind the legend. Readers will discover how this singular moment of connection unfolds and what it means for a child whose life is forever changed by seeing Santa with his own eyes. The story celebrates the joy that comes from witnessing something extraordinary and the precious memories that crystallize in such unforgettable instances.
"I wanted to create a story that allows everyone—whether they're six or sixty—to feel that rush of wonder again," said the author. "The night before Christmas holds such magic, and I hope my words help readers experience the awe of that extraordinary encounter."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Prychodzko's enchanting work captures the spirit of holiday wonder and invites readers of all ages to embrace childlike amazement. This heartwarming narrative reminds us that Christmas magic transcends age and touches the deepest parts of our hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Santa's Words" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories