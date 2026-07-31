Recent Release, "Walk with the Devil," by Zakariah Ali, Traces a Spiritual Journey from Childhood Supernatural Encounters to Adult Awakening
Staten Island, NY, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zakariah Ali has completed a new book, "Walk with the Devil: From Age of Innocence to Old Age," a candid exploration of extraordinary experiences spanning decades. Beginning at age five with vivid encounters among spirits and ethereal beings in the African bush, Ali's narrative traces how these early supernatural connections shaped his understanding of the invisible world. The apparitions that haunted his nights gradually faded during adolescence, yet the memories remained dormant, resurfacing unexpectedly when a simple scripture verse triggered profound recollection and spiritual awakening at thirty-one.
The author's background as a young student transitioning to Australia provides the pivotal context for his transformation. Confronted with a biblical passage about seeking God's kingdom, Ali found himself reconnecting with a childhood ghost encounter that had proven beyond imagination—a moment of validation that sparked his intentional pursuit of divine connection. His journey represents a bridge between two worlds: the realm of spirits witnessed in youth and the deliberate cultivation of faith cultivated through adulthood.
In "Walk with the Devil," readers will discover Ali's unflinching account of spiritual warfare throughout his life, from infancy through old age. The stakes are personal and universal—a battle between divine and demonic forces for his soul. Rather than relying solely on theological doctrine, Ali grounds his understanding in direct experience, offering readers a distinctive perspective on good and evil grounded in lived reality rather than abstract belief alone.
"My perception of God and Satan is based more on the reality of personal experience than on faith and scriptures alone," said Ali. "This memoir reveals how childhood encounters with the supernatural became the foundation for my adult spiritual awakening and my lifelong struggle against darkness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zakariah Ali's reflective work offers readers an intimate window into one man's extraordinary spiritual battle. His testimony challenges conventional approaches to faith by anchoring belief in tangible encounter and personal witness.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Walk with the Devil" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's background as a young student transitioning to Australia provides the pivotal context for his transformation. Confronted with a biblical passage about seeking God's kingdom, Ali found himself reconnecting with a childhood ghost encounter that had proven beyond imagination—a moment of validation that sparked his intentional pursuit of divine connection. His journey represents a bridge between two worlds: the realm of spirits witnessed in youth and the deliberate cultivation of faith cultivated through adulthood.
In "Walk with the Devil," readers will discover Ali's unflinching account of spiritual warfare throughout his life, from infancy through old age. The stakes are personal and universal—a battle between divine and demonic forces for his soul. Rather than relying solely on theological doctrine, Ali grounds his understanding in direct experience, offering readers a distinctive perspective on good and evil grounded in lived reality rather than abstract belief alone.
"My perception of God and Satan is based more on the reality of personal experience than on faith and scriptures alone," said Ali. "This memoir reveals how childhood encounters with the supernatural became the foundation for my adult spiritual awakening and my lifelong struggle against darkness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zakariah Ali's reflective work offers readers an intimate window into one man's extraordinary spiritual battle. His testimony challenges conventional approaches to faith by anchoring belief in tangible encounter and personal witness.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Walk with the Devil" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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