Recent Release, "What! No Milk?" from Fulton Books Author Zakiyyah Hasan, Offers an Educational Children's Story That Blends Storytelling with Early Learning Fundamentals
Hamden, CT, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zakiyyah Hasan has completed a new book, "What! No Milk?", a charming tale designed to captivate young minds while introducing foundational academic skills. Drawing from her three decades of experience in early childhood education, the author crafted this narrative to mirror the interactive storytelling sessions she conducted during naptime, when children would eagerly ask questions and anticipate each plot development. The book invites readers into a world where imagination flourishes and curiosity drives the narrative forward.
Throughout her career, Zakiyyah Hasan served as a Head Teacher in preschool settings, earning an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Gateway Community College. Her professional dedication to child development shaped her understanding that stories possess transformative power when paired with meaningful learning opportunities. This philosophy became the foundation for her work, ensuring that entertainment and education walk hand in hand through every page.
"What! No Milk?" presents themes of discovery and problem-solving while seamlessly incorporating word recognition and letter identification. The narrative encourages young learners to engage with text actively, matching words to illustrations and counting letter combinations—skills essential for kindergarten readiness. Readers will discover a heartwarming story that entertains while building confidence in emerging readers and establishing a genuine love of learning.
"I wanted to create something that would capture children's excitement and imagination while helping them develop real academic skills," said Hasan. "Every story can be a learning opportunity, and I'm thrilled to share this approach with families everywhere."
Published by Fulton Books, Zakiyyah Hasan's delightful work equips parents and educators with an engaging resource for early literacy development. This book demonstrates how storytelling and structured learning complement each other beautifully, preparing children for academic success.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "What! No Milk?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Throughout her career, Zakiyyah Hasan served as a Head Teacher in preschool settings, earning an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Gateway Community College. Her professional dedication to child development shaped her understanding that stories possess transformative power when paired with meaningful learning opportunities. This philosophy became the foundation for her work, ensuring that entertainment and education walk hand in hand through every page.
"What! No Milk?" presents themes of discovery and problem-solving while seamlessly incorporating word recognition and letter identification. The narrative encourages young learners to engage with text actively, matching words to illustrations and counting letter combinations—skills essential for kindergarten readiness. Readers will discover a heartwarming story that entertains while building confidence in emerging readers and establishing a genuine love of learning.
"I wanted to create something that would capture children's excitement and imagination while helping them develop real academic skills," said Hasan. "Every story can be a learning opportunity, and I'm thrilled to share this approach with families everywhere."
Published by Fulton Books, Zakiyyah Hasan's delightful work equips parents and educators with an engaging resource for early literacy development. This book demonstrates how storytelling and structured learning complement each other beautifully, preparing children for academic success.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "What! No Milk?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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