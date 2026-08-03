Recent Release, "Double Vision," from Fulton Books Author Christina Dellatore' Explores Devastating Consequences When Separated Twin Brothers Discover Fate
Los Angeles, CA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christina Dellatore' has completed a new book, called, "Double Vision," a gripping narrative about twins ripped apart by circumstance. Michael is raised by a Mafia boss who grooms him for a criminal empire, while Jim grows up in Jersey City with loving but emotionally fragile parents—a mother never recovered from losing her son, a father seeking solace elsewhere. Decades later, these brothers remain strangers to each other, their lives shaped by the same traumatic separation yet leading in opposite directions.
The author draws from her Italian-Irish heritage and her own New York City experiences to craft this tale with authenticity. Dellatore' graduated from Rutgers University and spent her career in healthcare as a Registered Dietitian, but this story has haunted her imagination since a fateful walk down Mulberry Street years ago. Now retired in Southern California, she brings her reflective nature and storytelling passion to this long-gestating project.
"Double Vision" plunges readers into a world of conflicting loyalties, hidden identities, and impossible choices. When Michael double-crosses a powerful rival and faces execution, he coerces the unsuspecting Jim into a dangerous bargain—neither realizing they share blood. The stakes escalate as Jim becomes entangled in a lethal underworld, forced to navigate betrayals and survival with no knowledge of why he's truly being hunted. Readers will discover how far family bonds extend when those bonds remain unknown, and what happens when two lives collide with catastrophic intensity.
"This story has been on my mind for many years, and I'm thrilled to finally bring these characters to life for readers everywhere," said Dellatore'. "I hope they experience the emotional weight of separation, identity, and redemption as intensely as I felt it while writing."
Published by Fulton Books, this enthralling work offers readers a page-turning exploration of fate and hidden connections. This novel will resonate with anyone fascinated by crime fiction, family secrets, and the transformative power of truth.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Double Vision" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author draws from her Italian-Irish heritage and her own New York City experiences to craft this tale with authenticity. Dellatore' graduated from Rutgers University and spent her career in healthcare as a Registered Dietitian, but this story has haunted her imagination since a fateful walk down Mulberry Street years ago. Now retired in Southern California, she brings her reflective nature and storytelling passion to this long-gestating project.
"Double Vision" plunges readers into a world of conflicting loyalties, hidden identities, and impossible choices. When Michael double-crosses a powerful rival and faces execution, he coerces the unsuspecting Jim into a dangerous bargain—neither realizing they share blood. The stakes escalate as Jim becomes entangled in a lethal underworld, forced to navigate betrayals and survival with no knowledge of why he's truly being hunted. Readers will discover how far family bonds extend when those bonds remain unknown, and what happens when two lives collide with catastrophic intensity.
"This story has been on my mind for many years, and I'm thrilled to finally bring these characters to life for readers everywhere," said Dellatore'. "I hope they experience the emotional weight of separation, identity, and redemption as intensely as I felt it while writing."
Published by Fulton Books, this enthralling work offers readers a page-turning exploration of fate and hidden connections. This novel will resonate with anyone fascinated by crime fiction, family secrets, and the transformative power of truth.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Double Vision" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories