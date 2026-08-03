Recent Release, "Riverboat To The Past," from Fulton Books Author David Streets, Explores Time Travel, Alternate Timelines, & the Possibility of Reshaping History Itself
Burr Ridge, IL, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Streets has completed a new book, titled, "Riverboat To The Past," which follows Peter Sadowy, a Polish undergraduate student in Chicago whose life takes an extraordinary turn when he discovers the theory of the time quantum. After learning from Professor Harry Groh and his research associate Karen Butler that infinite alternative timelines exist, Peter becomes fascinated by the possibility of manipulating time itself. His obsession with ghostly apparitions reported on the World War I battlefields of Belgium and France leads him to a startling realization: these phenomena might be temporal disturbances he could exploit to alter the course of history.
An accomplished environmental scientist with advanced degrees in physics, Streets brings remarkable scientific credibility to this imaginative narrative. His extensive background researching air pollution control and climate change, combined with his recognition as a contributor to the Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, infuses the novel with authentic scientific grounding. This third installment in his trilogy exploring ghosts through scientific investigation showcases his ability to weave cutting-edge theoretical concepts into riveting storytelling.
"Riverboat To The Past" examines profound questions about sacrifice, redemption, and humanity's capacity to reshape its own destiny. Peter's determination to sacrifice his present existence to improve the lives of his ancestors in Poland—who endured unimaginable suffering during and between the two World Wars—forms the emotional core of this captivating journey. Readers will discover how Peter's apparent failure transforms into an unanticipated triumph, ultimately proving that truly, nothing cannot happen.
"This novel allowed me to explore not only the scientific possibilities of time travel but also the moral complexities surrounding our desire to correct historical wrongs," said Streets. "Peter's story became my way of asking whether we have the right to rewrite the past, and what we might gain or lose in the attempt."
Published by Fulton Books, David Streets's imaginative work invites readers into a meticulously crafted world where science and history intersect. His exploration of temporal manipulation and personal sacrifice will resonate with anyone fascinated by the power of individual choice.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Riverboat To The Past" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
An accomplished environmental scientist with advanced degrees in physics, Streets brings remarkable scientific credibility to this imaginative narrative. His extensive background researching air pollution control and climate change, combined with his recognition as a contributor to the Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, infuses the novel with authentic scientific grounding. This third installment in his trilogy exploring ghosts through scientific investigation showcases his ability to weave cutting-edge theoretical concepts into riveting storytelling.
"Riverboat To The Past" examines profound questions about sacrifice, redemption, and humanity's capacity to reshape its own destiny. Peter's determination to sacrifice his present existence to improve the lives of his ancestors in Poland—who endured unimaginable suffering during and between the two World Wars—forms the emotional core of this captivating journey. Readers will discover how Peter's apparent failure transforms into an unanticipated triumph, ultimately proving that truly, nothing cannot happen.
"This novel allowed me to explore not only the scientific possibilities of time travel but also the moral complexities surrounding our desire to correct historical wrongs," said Streets. "Peter's story became my way of asking whether we have the right to rewrite the past, and what we might gain or lose in the attempt."
Published by Fulton Books, David Streets's imaginative work invites readers into a meticulously crafted world where science and history intersect. His exploration of temporal manipulation and personal sacrifice will resonate with anyone fascinated by the power of individual choice.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Riverboat To The Past" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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