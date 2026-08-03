Recent Release, "Against All Odds," from Fulton Books Author Tameka D. Hyland, Ed.D., Shares One Woman's Inspiring Journey to Visionary Leadership
Vicksburg, MS, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tameka D. Hyland, Ed.D has completed a new book, "Against All Odds: A Woman's Rise to Leadership," which chronicles her remarkable transformation from a girl raised in humble Mississippi circumstances with low expectations to a nationally recognized educator and transformative school leader. With unflinching honesty, she reveals the criticism, jealousy, and isolation she encountered along the way, paired with the grit and determination that propelled her forward. This is far more than a standard memoir; it serves as a roadmap for every leader who has been underestimated, overlooked, or pressured to accept limitations.
Dr. Hyland's distinguished career reflects her unwavering commitment to educational excellence and student success. Rising through nearly every major educational role—from classroom teacher to principal to district trainer to state-level consultant—she has consistently delivered breakthrough results. As principal of Vicksburg High School, she led the institution to its first-ever "B" rating, achieved historic graduation rates, and earned the prestigious Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence Award. Her earlier work at Sherman Avenue Elementary produced some of Mississippi's highest literacy growth scores. Today, as CEO of Teacher Leadership Academy, LLC, she consults with schools nationwide on leadership development and school reform strategies.
"Against All Odds" explores profound themes of authenticity, resilience, and purpose through candid storytelling, reflection questions, and actionable lessons. Readers will discover that true leadership transcends titles and external approval; it emerges from genuine conviction and relentless determination. The book addresses the specific challenges facing leaders who don't conform to traditional expectations, particularly women daring to claim their rightful place. Through her narrative, Dr. Hyland demonstrates how doubt can become determination and barriers can transform into breakthrough moments, offering hope and practical guidance to anyone who has ever been told they cannot succeed.
"This book exists for every leader who has questioned their own worthiness," said the author. "My journey proves that when you align your vision with purpose and faith, no obstacle is insurmountable. I wrote this to build a table of opportunity for those still rising against the odds."
Published by Fulton Books, this spiritually grounded work equips readers with the courage and clarity needed to lead authentically and overcome self-doubt. This insightful resource will resonate deeply with educators, aspiring leaders, and anyone ready to reclaim their narrative.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase "Against All Odds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Dr. Hyland's distinguished career reflects her unwavering commitment to educational excellence and student success. Rising through nearly every major educational role—from classroom teacher to principal to district trainer to state-level consultant—she has consistently delivered breakthrough results. As principal of Vicksburg High School, she led the institution to its first-ever "B" rating, achieved historic graduation rates, and earned the prestigious Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence Award. Her earlier work at Sherman Avenue Elementary produced some of Mississippi's highest literacy growth scores. Today, as CEO of Teacher Leadership Academy, LLC, she consults with schools nationwide on leadership development and school reform strategies.
"Against All Odds" explores profound themes of authenticity, resilience, and purpose through candid storytelling, reflection questions, and actionable lessons. Readers will discover that true leadership transcends titles and external approval; it emerges from genuine conviction and relentless determination. The book addresses the specific challenges facing leaders who don't conform to traditional expectations, particularly women daring to claim their rightful place. Through her narrative, Dr. Hyland demonstrates how doubt can become determination and barriers can transform into breakthrough moments, offering hope and practical guidance to anyone who has ever been told they cannot succeed.
"This book exists for every leader who has questioned their own worthiness," said the author. "My journey proves that when you align your vision with purpose and faith, no obstacle is insurmountable. I wrote this to build a table of opportunity for those still rising against the odds."
Published by Fulton Books, this spiritually grounded work equips readers with the courage and clarity needed to lead authentically and overcome self-doubt. This insightful resource will resonate deeply with educators, aspiring leaders, and anyone ready to reclaim their narrative.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase "Against All Odds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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