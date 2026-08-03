Recent Release, "I Did It All to Myself, and God's Touch Saved Me," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Alex Mann, Chronicles a Journey from Addiction to Redemption
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alex Mann has completed a new book, "I Did It All to Myself, and God's Touch Saved Me" that offers readers an unflinching account of decades spent battling multiple addictions and undiagnosed mental health disorders. By his teenage years, Mann had already become entangled in a dangerous lifestyle involving drugs, alcohol, gambling, and the criminal underworld. What began as exposure to cocaine, ecstasy, and countless other substances evolved into a severe struggle for survival, marked by seven medical detoxifications in just two years, extended hospital stays, and repeated near-death experiences. This memoir pulls readers directly into Mann's perspective during his darkest moments, showing the internal battles that accompany such devastating illnesses.
Mann's transformation unfolded against the backdrop of his journey from strict atheism to profound faith in God. Growing up on the gritty border of Newark and later residing in South Florida, he navigated a chaotic existence that seemed impossible to escape. Yet through this crucible of suffering, Mann discovered spiritual awakening and the possibility of genuine recovery, learning to manage his conditions while building a stable, sober life. His candid storytelling weaves together dramatic moments with moments of unexpected levity, creating an account that entertains even as it educates.
"I Did It All to Myself, and God's Touch Saved Me" explores the complex intersection of addiction, mental illness, and spiritual rebirth with unflinching honesty. Readers will discover what it truly means to struggle with bipolar disorder, OCD, ADHD, and extreme anxiety while battling compulsive behaviors and substance dependency. Mann reveals not just the chaos of active addiction but the gradual enlightenment, personal growth, and complete transformation that recovery demands. His story challenges stigma, demystifies brain diseases, and offers hope to anyone fighting similar demons.
"I believe sharing my experience—the good, the bad, and the utterly insane—can help others understand that recovery is possible no matter how broken you feel," said Mann.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alex Mann's stirring work provides solace and understanding to those battling addiction and mental health challenges while enlightening readers who have never faced such struggles. His testimony demonstrates that even from the deepest despair, transformation and redemption are within reach.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "I Did It All to Myself, and God's Touch Saved Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Mann's transformation unfolded against the backdrop of his journey from strict atheism to profound faith in God. Growing up on the gritty border of Newark and later residing in South Florida, he navigated a chaotic existence that seemed impossible to escape. Yet through this crucible of suffering, Mann discovered spiritual awakening and the possibility of genuine recovery, learning to manage his conditions while building a stable, sober life. His candid storytelling weaves together dramatic moments with moments of unexpected levity, creating an account that entertains even as it educates.
"I Did It All to Myself, and God's Touch Saved Me" explores the complex intersection of addiction, mental illness, and spiritual rebirth with unflinching honesty. Readers will discover what it truly means to struggle with bipolar disorder, OCD, ADHD, and extreme anxiety while battling compulsive behaviors and substance dependency. Mann reveals not just the chaos of active addiction but the gradual enlightenment, personal growth, and complete transformation that recovery demands. His story challenges stigma, demystifies brain diseases, and offers hope to anyone fighting similar demons.
"I believe sharing my experience—the good, the bad, and the utterly insane—can help others understand that recovery is possible no matter how broken you feel," said Mann.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alex Mann's stirring work provides solace and understanding to those battling addiction and mental health challenges while enlightening readers who have never faced such struggles. His testimony demonstrates that even from the deepest despair, transformation and redemption are within reach.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "I Did It All to Myself, and God's Touch Saved Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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