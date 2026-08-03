Lee Jones's Crimes of Endearment Earns Prestigious Kirkus Star and Appears in August Issue of Kirkus Reviews
Young Fee Finneman struggles to overcome the devastating psychological trauma of early childhood abuse while protecting a family secret that could destroy the people she loves. As she seeks refuge in birds and the natural world, Fee must confront a deadly truth buried deep within her subconscious before it destroys her.
Charlotte, NC, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed coming-of-age psychological thriller blends emotional storytelling with scientific realism.
Newman Springs Publishing is proud to announce Crimes of Endearment, an acclaimed coming-of-age psychological thriller by Lee Jones that has already earned a coveted Kirkus Star, one of publishing's highest distinctions for books of exceptional merit. In its review, Kirkus Reviews described the novel as "a beautifully rendered, emotionally engaging epic about growing up." The novel is also featured in the August 2026 issue of Kirkus Reviews.
Distinguished by its seamless integration of psychological suspense, scientific realism, and emotional authenticity, Crimes of Endearment explores the consequences of early childhood abuse and the debilitating trauma that can linger for a lifetime while celebrating the healing power of nature.
Lee Jones, an environmental scientist and ornithologist with a Ph.D. in biology, has completed his debut novel, Crimes of Endearment. Drawing upon a lifetime devoted to the study of birds, Jones combines scientific authenticity with compelling storytelling in a psychological thriller that explores trauma, resilience, and redemption.
"Young Fee Finneman has taken a vow of secrecy. If revealed, her dearest loved ones could end up in prison—or be hailed as national heroes. Or both. But Fee has another secret, a secret buried deep within her subconscious; a secret so sinister that, if surfaced, could hijack her very soul."
As Fee enters adolescence, the emotional scars of early childhood abuse threaten to shape every decision she makes. Birds become her refuge, her solace, and ultimately the catalyst for her healing, as she struggles to reclaim her life before a deadly secret from her distant past buried deep within her subconscious leads her down a path to ruin.
A psychological thriller, a coming-of-age story, and a deeply human exploration of vulnerability and resilience, Crimes of Endearment offers readers an emotionally gripping journey that lingers long after the final page.
Readers can purchase Crimes of Endearment through major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and independent bookstores worldwide.
For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About the Author
Lee Jones is an environmental scientist, ornithologist, and author whose career has centered on the study and conservation of birds. He holds a Ph.D. from UCLA and is the author of the acclaimed reference work Birds of Belize and co-author of the recently published Birds of California’s Channel Islands. Crimes of Endearment, his debut novel, reflects his longstanding belief that scientific authenticity can deepen the emotional power of fiction.
About Newman Springs Publishing
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title undergoes every step of the publishing process, including professional editing, layout, cover design, production, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats and are distributed to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review. If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Newman Springs Publishing is proud to announce Crimes of Endearment, an acclaimed coming-of-age psychological thriller by Lee Jones that has already earned a coveted Kirkus Star, one of publishing's highest distinctions for books of exceptional merit. In its review, Kirkus Reviews described the novel as "a beautifully rendered, emotionally engaging epic about growing up." The novel is also featured in the August 2026 issue of Kirkus Reviews.
Distinguished by its seamless integration of psychological suspense, scientific realism, and emotional authenticity, Crimes of Endearment explores the consequences of early childhood abuse and the debilitating trauma that can linger for a lifetime while celebrating the healing power of nature.
Lee Jones, an environmental scientist and ornithologist with a Ph.D. in biology, has completed his debut novel, Crimes of Endearment. Drawing upon a lifetime devoted to the study of birds, Jones combines scientific authenticity with compelling storytelling in a psychological thriller that explores trauma, resilience, and redemption.
"Young Fee Finneman has taken a vow of secrecy. If revealed, her dearest loved ones could end up in prison—or be hailed as national heroes. Or both. But Fee has another secret, a secret buried deep within her subconscious; a secret so sinister that, if surfaced, could hijack her very soul."
As Fee enters adolescence, the emotional scars of early childhood abuse threaten to shape every decision she makes. Birds become her refuge, her solace, and ultimately the catalyst for her healing, as she struggles to reclaim her life before a deadly secret from her distant past buried deep within her subconscious leads her down a path to ruin.
A psychological thriller, a coming-of-age story, and a deeply human exploration of vulnerability and resilience, Crimes of Endearment offers readers an emotionally gripping journey that lingers long after the final page.
Readers can purchase Crimes of Endearment through major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and independent bookstores worldwide.
For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About the Author
Lee Jones is an environmental scientist, ornithologist, and author whose career has centered on the study and conservation of birds. He holds a Ph.D. from UCLA and is the author of the acclaimed reference work Birds of Belize and co-author of the recently published Birds of California’s Channel Islands. Crimes of Endearment, his debut novel, reflects his longstanding belief that scientific authenticity can deepen the emotional power of fiction.
About Newman Springs Publishing
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title undergoes every step of the publishing process, including professional editing, layout, cover design, production, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats and are distributed to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review. If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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