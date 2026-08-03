Recent Release, "The Naming," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Joseph R. Mangano, Explores a Universe Caught Between Two Cosmic Deities in Eternal Struggle
McKinney, TX, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph R. Mangano has completed a new book, called, "The Naming," a sweeping narrative that thrusts readers into a cosmos torn between opposing divine forces—one that views all beings as expendable tools toward inevitable victory, and another that champions individual liberty as the supreme ideal. At the heart of this titanic conflict stands the Watcher, a mysterious figure whose fractured memories and untapped potential become crucial to the outcome of everything that follows.
The author began crafting this ambitious tale while still in his teenage years, channeling his creative vision into a story of mythic proportions. Today, Mangano continues to explore imagination through multiple disciplines; he remains an accomplished painter, a dedicated software engineer, and a competitive powerlifter who coaches others in his community. This multifaceted approach to life infuses his work with authenticity and depth, drawing from experience across physical, technical, and artistic domains.
"The Naming" together fantastical stakes with intimate personal discovery, as legendary beasts emerge from antiquity to threaten mankind while the Watcher discovers unexpected companions in his struggle. Readers will witness magic clashing with steel, strategy tested against supernatural forces, and a lone hero questioning whether his abilities—magical prowess, tactical intelligence, and combat skill—can withstand the gathering darkness. The narrative examines profound questions about free will, sacrifice, and what it truly means to shape one's own destiny when cosmic forces conspire against it.
"The Naming represents years of passion and imagination channeled into a world where the stakes couldn't possibly be higher," said Mangano. "I wanted to create something that challenges readers to think about the nature of choice and power, all while entertaining them with epic conflict and unforgettable characters."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph R. Mangano's imaginative work invites readers into a richly conceived universe where destiny hangs in the balance. This novel will resonate with anyone seeking an enthralling tale of heroism, cosmic warfare, and self-discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase "The Naming" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author began crafting this ambitious tale while still in his teenage years, channeling his creative vision into a story of mythic proportions. Today, Mangano continues to explore imagination through multiple disciplines; he remains an accomplished painter, a dedicated software engineer, and a competitive powerlifter who coaches others in his community. This multifaceted approach to life infuses his work with authenticity and depth, drawing from experience across physical, technical, and artistic domains.
"The Naming" together fantastical stakes with intimate personal discovery, as legendary beasts emerge from antiquity to threaten mankind while the Watcher discovers unexpected companions in his struggle. Readers will witness magic clashing with steel, strategy tested against supernatural forces, and a lone hero questioning whether his abilities—magical prowess, tactical intelligence, and combat skill—can withstand the gathering darkness. The narrative examines profound questions about free will, sacrifice, and what it truly means to shape one's own destiny when cosmic forces conspire against it.
"The Naming represents years of passion and imagination channeled into a world where the stakes couldn't possibly be higher," said Mangano. "I wanted to create something that challenges readers to think about the nature of choice and power, all while entertaining them with epic conflict and unforgettable characters."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph R. Mangano's imaginative work invites readers into a richly conceived universe where destiny hangs in the balance. This novel will resonate with anyone seeking an enthralling tale of heroism, cosmic warfare, and self-discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase "The Naming" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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