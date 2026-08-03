Author Louis Freda’s New Book "Fool's Gold" is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Gunslinger Whose High-Stakes Heist Uncovers Something That Could Change the World Forever
Recent release “Fool's Gold” from Newman Springs Publishing author Louis Freda is a riveting novel set in a world where technology and the lawlessness of the Old West collide as gunslinger Zeke Abrams attempts to rob a fortified sheriff stronghold. But just as he breaks in, Zeke discovers the vault’s contents are far more valuable than just gold.
Wall, NJ, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Louis Freda has completed his new book, “Fool's Gold”: a captivating story of a notorious gunslinger who must assemble a team to rob a sheriff’s vault, only to discover its contents could forever change the world if he so chooses.
“In a world where technology and the lawlessness of the Old West collide, Zeke Abrams, a notorious gunslinger with a dark past, embarks on a perilous journey to pull off the greatest heist in history. The target: the largest gold vault ever created, hidden deep within a fortified sheriff stronghold,” writes Freda.
“With nothing but his wits, a quick draw, and an iron will, Zeke must assemble a ragtag crew of outlaws, each with their own unique talents, to infiltrate the vault and steal its fortune. But in a world of mysterious landscapes and ruthless enemies, the true cost of the heist goes beyond gold.
“As Zeke and his gang ride across a lawless frontier, from sprawling, sand-swept deserts to towering cities of concrete and steel, they must face off against the sheriffs. But the vault’s secrets run deeper than any of them could have imagined—its contents are not just gold, but something that could change the future of this divided world forever.
“With time running out and enemies closing in, Zeke must decide how far he’s willing to go for riches. But in a world where nothing is what it seems, the price of fool’s gold may be higher than anyone can afford.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Louis Freda’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling adventure that perfectly brings the Old West to life in a new and modern way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fool’s Gold” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Fool's Gold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“In a world where technology and the lawlessness of the Old West collide, Zeke Abrams, a notorious gunslinger with a dark past, embarks on a perilous journey to pull off the greatest heist in history. The target: the largest gold vault ever created, hidden deep within a fortified sheriff stronghold,” writes Freda.
“With nothing but his wits, a quick draw, and an iron will, Zeke must assemble a ragtag crew of outlaws, each with their own unique talents, to infiltrate the vault and steal its fortune. But in a world of mysterious landscapes and ruthless enemies, the true cost of the heist goes beyond gold.
“As Zeke and his gang ride across a lawless frontier, from sprawling, sand-swept deserts to towering cities of concrete and steel, they must face off against the sheriffs. But the vault’s secrets run deeper than any of them could have imagined—its contents are not just gold, but something that could change the future of this divided world forever.
“With time running out and enemies closing in, Zeke must decide how far he’s willing to go for riches. But in a world where nothing is what it seems, the price of fool’s gold may be higher than anyone can afford.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Louis Freda’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling adventure that perfectly brings the Old West to life in a new and modern way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fool’s Gold” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Fool's Gold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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