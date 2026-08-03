Author Louis Freda’s New Book "Fool's Gold" is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Gunslinger Whose High-Stakes Heist Uncovers Something That Could Change the World Forever

Recent release “Fool's Gold” from Newman Springs Publishing author Louis Freda is a riveting novel set in a world where technology and the lawlessness of the Old West collide as gunslinger Zeke Abrams attempts to rob a fortified sheriff stronghold. But just as he breaks in, Zeke discovers the vault’s contents are far more valuable than just gold.