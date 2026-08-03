Recent Release, "Moments in Time," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Timothy Michael Delmark, Explores One Man's Profound Reckoning with Decades of Memories
Lowellville, OH, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Timothy Michael Delmark has completed a new book, "Moments in Time: One Man's Journey," a deeply personal narrative that unfolds as a series of recollections addressed to his ex-wife, Sandi. Spanning four decades beginning in 1982 when the author arrived in Las Vegas, the memoir traces pivotal moments from their meeting at the Landmark through years of separation and reunion, ultimately examining how choices made in youth reverberate across a lifetime. The author's candid exploration of abandoning his wife and young son sets the emotional foundation for everything that follows—a haunting awareness that would come to define his existence.
The book draws its distinctive voice from the author's multifaceted background as a former business owner, law enforcement officer, college graduate in electronic engineering, musician, and songwriter. These varied experiences inform a narrative that refuses to be confined by a single genre or tone. Delmark weaves together vulnerability with authenticity, creating prose that feels both intimate and universal, allowing readers to glimpse how professional accomplishment and personal failure coexist within a single human heart.
"Moments in Time" navigates the intersection of faith, consequence, and yearning for absolution through an unconventional structure enriched by popular song references, flashbacks, and cliff-hangers that propel the narrative forward. The work balances gut-wrenching emotional honesty with humor and adventure, exploring the author's spiritual struggle as he comes to believe his relentless visions and recurring dreams may be divine penance. Ultimately, this is a love story; one that questions whether redemption remains possible and whether the heart can find peace in memories it cannot escape.
"I realized these constant memories weren't going to stop, and my own conscience seemed responsible for all of it," said Delmark. "I've learned to accept and even welcome these dreams, believing the Lord may have allowed them to continue as part of my journey toward redemption."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Timothy Michael Delmark's reflective work offers readers an unflinching examination of regret, love, and spiritual transformation. This narrative will resonate deeply with anyone who has grappled with past mistakes and the possibility of finding grace.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Moments in Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The book draws its distinctive voice from the author's multifaceted background as a former business owner, law enforcement officer, college graduate in electronic engineering, musician, and songwriter. These varied experiences inform a narrative that refuses to be confined by a single genre or tone. Delmark weaves together vulnerability with authenticity, creating prose that feels both intimate and universal, allowing readers to glimpse how professional accomplishment and personal failure coexist within a single human heart.
"Moments in Time" navigates the intersection of faith, consequence, and yearning for absolution through an unconventional structure enriched by popular song references, flashbacks, and cliff-hangers that propel the narrative forward. The work balances gut-wrenching emotional honesty with humor and adventure, exploring the author's spiritual struggle as he comes to believe his relentless visions and recurring dreams may be divine penance. Ultimately, this is a love story; one that questions whether redemption remains possible and whether the heart can find peace in memories it cannot escape.
"I realized these constant memories weren't going to stop, and my own conscience seemed responsible for all of it," said Delmark. "I've learned to accept and even welcome these dreams, believing the Lord may have allowed them to continue as part of my journey toward redemption."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Timothy Michael Delmark's reflective work offers readers an unflinching examination of regret, love, and spiritual transformation. This narrative will resonate deeply with anyone who has grappled with past mistakes and the possibility of finding grace.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Moments in Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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