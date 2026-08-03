Author Annod Noremac’s New Book, "Going Crazy," Centers Around a Young Woman Who Uncovers Family Secrets Following a Devastating Diagnosis of Colon Cancer

Recent release “Going Crazy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Annod Noremac is a moving novel that follows Makenzie, a young woman who is faced with her own mortality after a diagnosis of colon cancer. Now more intent on finding answers as to why her mother took her own life, Makenzie uncovers long hidden family secrets that offer understanding and a chance for healing.