Author Annod Noremac’s New Book, "Going Crazy," Centers Around a Young Woman Who Uncovers Family Secrets Following a Devastating Diagnosis of Colon Cancer
Recent release “Going Crazy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Annod Noremac is a moving novel that follows Makenzie, a young woman who is faced with her own mortality after a diagnosis of colon cancer. Now more intent on finding answers as to why her mother took her own life, Makenzie uncovers long hidden family secrets that offer understanding and a chance for healing.
Tallahassee, FL, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Annod Noremac has completed her new book, “Going Crazy”: a poignant tale of a young woman’s quest for answers after discovering she has colon cancer, leading her on a powerful journey to finally forgive her mother for leaving her and begin her journey of healing.
“Makenzie finds herself at a major crossroads in her life after being diagnosed with stage 3A colon cancer,” writes Noremac. “The reality that she might die at a fairly young age terrified her. The diagnosis made her mourn for her mother for the first time in four decades. Since her teens, Makenzie struggled to figure out why her mother killed herself and why she was so willing to die. She went looking for answers and found a lot more than she bargained for.
“The story is told from two different perspectives on the same set of events. One side is told by Lucille, the mother, and the other side is told by Makenzie, the daughter. During the journey, Makenzie uncovered a few family secrets that shed a different light on everything she thought she knew. In turn, it gave Makenzie the opportunity to see things through her mother’s eyes, finally forgive her mother for leaving, and begin the healing process.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Annod Noremac’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Makenzie’s story to make sense of her past traumas while preparing for her own unknowns. Emotionally compelling and character-driven, “Going Crazy” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Going Crazy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Makenzie finds herself at a major crossroads in her life after being diagnosed with stage 3A colon cancer,” writes Noremac. “The reality that she might die at a fairly young age terrified her. The diagnosis made her mourn for her mother for the first time in four decades. Since her teens, Makenzie struggled to figure out why her mother killed herself and why she was so willing to die. She went looking for answers and found a lot more than she bargained for.
“The story is told from two different perspectives on the same set of events. One side is told by Lucille, the mother, and the other side is told by Makenzie, the daughter. During the journey, Makenzie uncovered a few family secrets that shed a different light on everything she thought she knew. In turn, it gave Makenzie the opportunity to see things through her mother’s eyes, finally forgive her mother for leaving, and begin the healing process.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Annod Noremac’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Makenzie’s story to make sense of her past traumas while preparing for her own unknowns. Emotionally compelling and character-driven, “Going Crazy” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Going Crazy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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