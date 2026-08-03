Recent Release, "The Essential Tasks," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Victoria Wells-Manlandro, Offers a Transformative Approach to Sustainable Recovery
North Wildwood, NJ, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Wells-Manlandro has completed a new book, The Essential Tasks: A Recovery Journal, designed to support individuals in recovery through practical, everyday action. Rather than serving solely as a place for reflection, the journal encourages readers to identify meaningful daily tasks, monitor their progress, and build healthy routines that support long-term recovery.
Developed from years of experience working alongside individuals navigating mental health and substance use challenges, the journal introduces the Five Essential Tasks—a simple framework intended to help people organize their recovery efforts into manageable, achievable steps. The goal is to provide a tool that can be used independently or alongside treatment and recovery programs, meeting people wherever they are in their journey.
Grounded in clinical experience and informed by the values of compassion, accountability, and hope, The Essential Tasks emphasizes that recovery is built through consistent daily choices. By encouraging readers to recognize their progress and learn from their experiences, the journal aims to help make lasting change feel more attainable.
“Over the years, I’ve learned that people often spend so much time thinking about what went wrong that they overlook what they are doing right,” said Wells-Manlandro. “If we can track the things that work, we can intentionally do more of them. My hope is that this journal gives people a practical way to recognize their progress..”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, The Essential Tasks: A Recovery Journal offers readers a practical companion for building consistent recovery habits through daily structure, self-awareness, and action. Rather than striving for perfection, the journal encourages steady progress by helping readers identify what supports their recovery and build upon those successes.
Readers can purchase The Essential Tasks: A Recovery Journal at bookstores nationwide or through online retailers, including Apple Books, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Developed from years of experience working alongside individuals navigating mental health and substance use challenges, the journal introduces the Five Essential Tasks—a simple framework intended to help people organize their recovery efforts into manageable, achievable steps. The goal is to provide a tool that can be used independently or alongside treatment and recovery programs, meeting people wherever they are in their journey.
Grounded in clinical experience and informed by the values of compassion, accountability, and hope, The Essential Tasks emphasizes that recovery is built through consistent daily choices. By encouraging readers to recognize their progress and learn from their experiences, the journal aims to help make lasting change feel more attainable.
“Over the years, I’ve learned that people often spend so much time thinking about what went wrong that they overlook what they are doing right,” said Wells-Manlandro. “If we can track the things that work, we can intentionally do more of them. My hope is that this journal gives people a practical way to recognize their progress..”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, The Essential Tasks: A Recovery Journal offers readers a practical companion for building consistent recovery habits through daily structure, self-awareness, and action. Rather than striving for perfection, the journal encourages steady progress by helping readers identify what supports their recovery and build upon those successes.
Readers can purchase The Essential Tasks: A Recovery Journal at bookstores nationwide or through online retailers, including Apple Books, Amazon, Google Play, and Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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