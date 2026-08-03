Recent Release, "Why Do I Feel This Way?" by Shelley Coate, Guides Young Readers Through Emotions About Having a Sibling with a Disability
Goodyear, AZ, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shelley Coate, Psy.D. has completed a new book, "Why Do I Feel This Way?: A Book For Siblings Of Children with Disabilities," a tender exploration of the often-overlooked feelings that arise when a child's family circumstances change. Through the eyes of Taylor, readers encounter a relatable protagonist grappling with loss—whether through parental illness, a friend's relocation, or a beloved pet's passing—and struggling to understand if his conflicting emotions of anger, hurt, and sadness are acceptable. The narrative unfolds with gentleness, validating each feeling while demonstrating that life can flourish and become more enriching even after significant change.
As a clinical psychologist with extensive experience supporting children's emotional development, Dr. Coate brings authentic expertise to her debut work. She earned her PsyD from Alliant University and has worked with both children and adults across clinical and forensic settings, positioning her uniquely to craft a story that resonates with psychological insight while maintaining an emotionally accessible voice. Her deep commitment to children's mental health shines through every page, transforming clinical knowledge into an engaging narrative.
"Why Do I Feel This Way?" addresses the profound themes of grief, validation, and resilience with both sensitivity and hope. Readers will discover that their emotions matter, that complex feelings deserve acknowledgment, and that families can not only endure but ultimately thrive. The book creates a safe harbor for children to process their experiences while fostering empathy and understanding within families facing similar journeys—teaching young readers that emotional honesty is a strength, not a burden.
"I wrote this book because so many children feel isolated and confused when their family dynamics shift," said the author. "I wanted to give them permission to feel everything they're experiencing and help them understand that their emotions are valid and understandable. Through Taylor's story, I hope children see themselves reflected and find courage in knowing they're not alone."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shelley Coate, Psy.D.'s compassionate work offers children the emotional tools they need to navigate life's transitions with greater understanding and confidence. This debut represents an important contribution to children's literature, addressing a gap in resources for siblings of children with disabilities.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Why Do I Feel This Way?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
As a clinical psychologist with extensive experience supporting children's emotional development, Dr. Coate brings authentic expertise to her debut work. She earned her PsyD from Alliant University and has worked with both children and adults across clinical and forensic settings, positioning her uniquely to craft a story that resonates with psychological insight while maintaining an emotionally accessible voice. Her deep commitment to children's mental health shines through every page, transforming clinical knowledge into an engaging narrative.
"Why Do I Feel This Way?" addresses the profound themes of grief, validation, and resilience with both sensitivity and hope. Readers will discover that their emotions matter, that complex feelings deserve acknowledgment, and that families can not only endure but ultimately thrive. The book creates a safe harbor for children to process their experiences while fostering empathy and understanding within families facing similar journeys—teaching young readers that emotional honesty is a strength, not a burden.
"I wrote this book because so many children feel isolated and confused when their family dynamics shift," said the author. "I wanted to give them permission to feel everything they're experiencing and help them understand that their emotions are valid and understandable. Through Taylor's story, I hope children see themselves reflected and find courage in knowing they're not alone."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shelley Coate, Psy.D.'s compassionate work offers children the emotional tools they need to navigate life's transitions with greater understanding and confidence. This debut represents an important contribution to children's literature, addressing a gap in resources for siblings of children with disabilities.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Why Do I Feel This Way?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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