Pet Passages® Opens in Denver, Bringing Compassionate Pet Aftercare to Colorado Families
Denver, CO, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pet Passages® of Denver is now open and proudly serving pet families throughout the Denver metropolitan area with compassionate pet cremation, memorialization, and aftercare services. Independently owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Deep Banerjee and Marissa Pepper, the new location reflects Pet Passages®' commitment to providing dignified, transparent pet aftercare while helping families honor the lives of their beloved companions.
Pet Passages® of Denver offers private, semi-private, and communal cremation services, transportation, personalized memorial products, and grief support resources. Every pet entrusted to Pet Passages® is carefully tracked throughout the entire aftercare process using the company's proprietary Secure Passages™ identification and chain-of-custody system, ensuring complete transparency and peace of mind. Cremated remains are returned within three business days, helping families begin the healing process without unnecessary delays.
For Deep and Marissa, opening their Pet Passages® location is far more than a business venture - it's the culmination of a deeply personal journey. As devoted pet parents, they understand firsthand the profound bond between people and their pets. After experiencing the loss of beloved companions, they were left wishing they had been offered greater transparency and more meaningful choices during the aftercare process. That experience inspired them to create a place where pet families are treated with compassion, respect, and dignity while navigating one of life's most difficult moments.
"We know firsthand that saying goodbye to a beloved pet is one of life's most difficult experiences," said Banerjee and Pepper. "Our mission is to provide a peaceful, compassionate environment where families feel supported every step of the way and have complete confidence that their pet is receiving the highest level of care. We are honored to serve the Denver community and help families create meaningful farewells for the companions who have given them unconditional love."
"Deep and Marissa recognized that pet families deserve greater transparency and more choices when saying goodbye to a beloved companion," said Mike Harris, Founder of Pet Passages®. "They turned a deeply personal experience into a mission to serve others with compassion and integrity. Their commitment to creating a peaceful, supportive environment will make a lasting impact on pet families throughout the Denver community."
About Pet Passages® – Denver, CO
Pet Passages® – Denver, CO is independently owned and operated by Deep Banerjee and Marissa Pepper and is part of the nation's most comprehensive network dedicated exclusively to pet aftercare. Serving the greater Denver metropolitan area, the facility provides personalized pet cremation services, transportation, memorialization, and compassionate support for families honoring the lives of their beloved companions. As part of the nationally trusted Pet Passages® network, the Denver location upholds the highest standards of technical care, ethics, transparency, and respect for every pet entrusted to its care.
For more information, visit https://denver.co.petpassages.com or call (720) 402-4798.
Pet Passages® of Denver offers private, semi-private, and communal cremation services, transportation, personalized memorial products, and grief support resources. Every pet entrusted to Pet Passages® is carefully tracked throughout the entire aftercare process using the company's proprietary Secure Passages™ identification and chain-of-custody system, ensuring complete transparency and peace of mind. Cremated remains are returned within three business days, helping families begin the healing process without unnecessary delays.
For Deep and Marissa, opening their Pet Passages® location is far more than a business venture - it's the culmination of a deeply personal journey. As devoted pet parents, they understand firsthand the profound bond between people and their pets. After experiencing the loss of beloved companions, they were left wishing they had been offered greater transparency and more meaningful choices during the aftercare process. That experience inspired them to create a place where pet families are treated with compassion, respect, and dignity while navigating one of life's most difficult moments.
"We know firsthand that saying goodbye to a beloved pet is one of life's most difficult experiences," said Banerjee and Pepper. "Our mission is to provide a peaceful, compassionate environment where families feel supported every step of the way and have complete confidence that their pet is receiving the highest level of care. We are honored to serve the Denver community and help families create meaningful farewells for the companions who have given them unconditional love."
"Deep and Marissa recognized that pet families deserve greater transparency and more choices when saying goodbye to a beloved companion," said Mike Harris, Founder of Pet Passages®. "They turned a deeply personal experience into a mission to serve others with compassion and integrity. Their commitment to creating a peaceful, supportive environment will make a lasting impact on pet families throughout the Denver community."
About Pet Passages® – Denver, CO
Pet Passages® – Denver, CO is independently owned and operated by Deep Banerjee and Marissa Pepper and is part of the nation's most comprehensive network dedicated exclusively to pet aftercare. Serving the greater Denver metropolitan area, the facility provides personalized pet cremation services, transportation, memorialization, and compassionate support for families honoring the lives of their beloved companions. As part of the nationally trusted Pet Passages® network, the Denver location upholds the highest standards of technical care, ethics, transparency, and respect for every pet entrusted to its care.
For more information, visit https://denver.co.petpassages.com or call (720) 402-4798.
Contact
Pet PassagesContact
Deep Banerjee
(720) 402-4798
denver.co.petpassages.com
Deep Banerjee
(720) 402-4798
denver.co.petpassages.com
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