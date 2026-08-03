Recent Release, "Ad Man to Island King," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Michael J. Hough, Traces a Journey from London Advertising to Life on Kauai
New Bern, NC, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael J. Hough has completed his debut memoir, "Ad Man to Island King: A Life of Reinvention," a candid exploration of professional ambition, personal collapse, and unexpected redemption. The narrative sweeps from the smoke-filled ad rooms of 1960s England through the high-stakes entertainment industry of Los Angeles, ultimately arriving at the shores of Hawaii. Rather than celebrating conventional success, this account examines what unfolds when everything crumbles—when reputation shatters, marriage dissolves, and certainty evaporates—forcing a reckoning with identity itself.
Throughout his life, Hough has proven himself a restless innovator, born in postwar England to older parents before launching his career in printing and advertising. His bold relocation to Los Angeles during the 1980s led to the creation of a thriving creative agency, pitch meetings with Hollywood Studios, and involvement with prestigious organizations including the Art Directors Club of LA and BAFTA LA. Yet behind the professional achievements lay mounting personal devastation: near-death experiences, multiple spinal surgeries, and a mounting sense of living a false existence. When the weight became unbearable, Hough made an audacious choice: he abandoned everything and began anew in Hawaii, eventually building the largest wedding company on Kauai alongside his wife, Martina, and later founding the world's first wedding franchise brand.
"Ad Man to Island King" examines the profound themes of reinvention, resilience, and purpose with wit and unsparing honesty. Readers will discover what happens when winning ceases to matter, when ambition yields to fatherhood, when heartbreak opens doors to faith, and when the illusion of control transforms into something more authentic and durable. This is a story for anyone who has faced their own undoing and dared to believe a second act remained possible and for those discovering that sometimes, the only act truly worth living is the one built on authenticity rather than pretense.
"Writing this memoir forced me to confront the person I was pretending to be and the person I could actually become," said Hough. "My hope is that readers find permission in these pages to question their own narratives and embrace the courage required to start over."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael J. Hough's reflective work offers readers an intimate examination of transformation and consequence. This memoir resonates with anyone navigating identity, reinvention, and the search for genuine purpose beyond external achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this introspective work can purchase "Ad Man to Island King" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Throughout his life, Hough has proven himself a restless innovator, born in postwar England to older parents before launching his career in printing and advertising. His bold relocation to Los Angeles during the 1980s led to the creation of a thriving creative agency, pitch meetings with Hollywood Studios, and involvement with prestigious organizations including the Art Directors Club of LA and BAFTA LA. Yet behind the professional achievements lay mounting personal devastation: near-death experiences, multiple spinal surgeries, and a mounting sense of living a false existence. When the weight became unbearable, Hough made an audacious choice: he abandoned everything and began anew in Hawaii, eventually building the largest wedding company on Kauai alongside his wife, Martina, and later founding the world's first wedding franchise brand.
"Ad Man to Island King" examines the profound themes of reinvention, resilience, and purpose with wit and unsparing honesty. Readers will discover what happens when winning ceases to matter, when ambition yields to fatherhood, when heartbreak opens doors to faith, and when the illusion of control transforms into something more authentic and durable. This is a story for anyone who has faced their own undoing and dared to believe a second act remained possible and for those discovering that sometimes, the only act truly worth living is the one built on authenticity rather than pretense.
"Writing this memoir forced me to confront the person I was pretending to be and the person I could actually become," said Hough. "My hope is that readers find permission in these pages to question their own narratives and embrace the courage required to start over."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael J. Hough's reflective work offers readers an intimate examination of transformation and consequence. This memoir resonates with anyone navigating identity, reinvention, and the search for genuine purpose beyond external achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this introspective work can purchase "Ad Man to Island King" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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