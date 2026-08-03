Recent Release, "The Double Date and Other Stories," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Douglas Young, Presents Fifteen Tales Celebrating Quirky Small-Town Life
Gainesville, GA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Young has completed a new collection, "The Double Date and Other Stories," that showcases the same narrative mastery evident in his acclaimed novels Deep in the Forest and Due South. This debut short story collection ventures into the lives of multifaceted characters navigating the intricate landscape of the modern American South, where ordinary moments collide with the unexpected. Each story unfolds with careful attention to the details that make human connection both challenging and rewarding, whether through romantic entanglements, unexpected encounters, or the bonds that tie communities together.
A lifelong observer of human nature, Young brings decades of experience to his storytelling. As a former professor of political science and history at multiple Georgia institutions, he developed a keen eye for the social dynamics and cultural currents that animate everyday life. His background shaped a distinctive voice that finds profound meaning in seemingly ordinary situations, and his essays and short stories have earned recognition across America, Canada, Europe, and Asia. This collection represents the culmination of his literary evolution, blending his intellectual rigor with genuine warmth toward his characters.
"The Double Date and Other Stories" delivers a kaleidoscopic range of experiences that span comedy, drama, romance, and suspense. Readers will encounter dating dilemmas and Bigfoot sightings, overzealous concertgoers and mysterious cemetery phenomena, philosophical journeys alongside suburban misadventures. The collection celebrates individuals in all their contradictory glory, finding humor and heartache in the ways people connect, miscommunicate, and ultimately seek meaning. Through these varied narratives, Young explores what it means to be human in contemporary America, acknowledging our flaws while championing the enduring resilience of the individual spirit.
"These stories emerged from my observations of real people facing authentic dilemmas in their daily lives," said Young. "I wanted to capture those moments where comedy and gravity coexist, where the mundane suddenly becomes extraordinary, and where we discover something essential about ourselves and each other.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Young's vibrant work offers readers an escape into richly rendered worlds populated by unforgettable characters. These tales remind us that beneath the surface of small-town life lies an abundance of human drama, unexpected adventure, and redemptive possibility.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining collection can purchase "The Double Date and Other Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
A lifelong observer of human nature, Young brings decades of experience to his storytelling. As a former professor of political science and history at multiple Georgia institutions, he developed a keen eye for the social dynamics and cultural currents that animate everyday life. His background shaped a distinctive voice that finds profound meaning in seemingly ordinary situations, and his essays and short stories have earned recognition across America, Canada, Europe, and Asia. This collection represents the culmination of his literary evolution, blending his intellectual rigor with genuine warmth toward his characters.
"The Double Date and Other Stories" delivers a kaleidoscopic range of experiences that span comedy, drama, romance, and suspense. Readers will encounter dating dilemmas and Bigfoot sightings, overzealous concertgoers and mysterious cemetery phenomena, philosophical journeys alongside suburban misadventures. The collection celebrates individuals in all their contradictory glory, finding humor and heartache in the ways people connect, miscommunicate, and ultimately seek meaning. Through these varied narratives, Young explores what it means to be human in contemporary America, acknowledging our flaws while championing the enduring resilience of the individual spirit.
"These stories emerged from my observations of real people facing authentic dilemmas in their daily lives," said Young. "I wanted to capture those moments where comedy and gravity coexist, where the mundane suddenly becomes extraordinary, and where we discover something essential about ourselves and each other.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Young's vibrant work offers readers an escape into richly rendered worlds populated by unforgettable characters. These tales remind us that beneath the surface of small-town life lies an abundance of human drama, unexpected adventure, and redemptive possibility.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining collection can purchase "The Double Date and Other Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories