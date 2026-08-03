Recent Release, "Dark Angels: Part One," by A. LeFloch, Follows Former Lovers Whose Dangerous Secrets Threaten to Destroy Everything They've Built
Richmond, VA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A. LeFloch has completed a new book, "Dark Angels: Part One," a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance. When Sebastian King unexpectedly encounters the woman he once knew, the collision between their past and present ignites a explosive conflict. She has rebuilt herself into someone formidable, a queen ruling her own domain, yet their reunion threatens to unravel the carefully constructed lives they've both claimed since their separation.
Drawing from a fascination with the complexities of human connection and the weight of unspoken truths, A. LeFloch crafts characters whose motivations blur the line between justice and destruction. His understanding of emotional landscape and psychological tension infuses every page with authenticity, creating a narrative that resonates with readers seeking stories about redemption, consequence, and transformation.
In "Dark Angels: Part One" readers will discover a riveting exploration of whether two people can truly move beyond the wreckage of their shared history. The stakes are nothing short of devastating—each character harbors secrets capable of annihilating the other, forcing readers to confront questions about forgiveness, power, and the true cost of vengeance. This entrancing debut raises the ultimate question: can love survive when it's weaponized?
"I wanted to explore what happens when two people who once meant everything to each other become each other's greatest threat," said LeFloch. "Their story asks whether we can ever truly escape our past, or if we're destined to repeat it."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. LeFloch's compelling work immerses readers in a world of emotional intensity and psychological intrigue. This haunting narrative lingers long after the final page, challenging assumptions about love and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Dark Angels: Part One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing from a fascination with the complexities of human connection and the weight of unspoken truths, A. LeFloch crafts characters whose motivations blur the line between justice and destruction. His understanding of emotional landscape and psychological tension infuses every page with authenticity, creating a narrative that resonates with readers seeking stories about redemption, consequence, and transformation.
In "Dark Angels: Part One" readers will discover a riveting exploration of whether two people can truly move beyond the wreckage of their shared history. The stakes are nothing short of devastating—each character harbors secrets capable of annihilating the other, forcing readers to confront questions about forgiveness, power, and the true cost of vengeance. This entrancing debut raises the ultimate question: can love survive when it's weaponized?
"I wanted to explore what happens when two people who once meant everything to each other become each other's greatest threat," said LeFloch. "Their story asks whether we can ever truly escape our past, or if we're destined to repeat it."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. LeFloch's compelling work immerses readers in a world of emotional intensity and psychological intrigue. This haunting narrative lingers long after the final page, challenging assumptions about love and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Dark Angels: Part One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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