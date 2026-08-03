Recent Release, "African Bronze Production," from Newman Springs Publishing, Reveals How Ancient African Bronzework Shaped Societies Through Lost-Wax Technology
Yaoundé, Cameroon, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Professor Martin Elouga and Dr. Salamatou have completed a new book, "African Bronze Production": Technology, Symbols, Representations, and Meaning, which examines the profound historical significance of bronze metallurgy across ancient African societies. While iron metallurgy has dominated scholarly discourse, this volume redirects focus toward the prestigious metals—copper, bronze, and gold—whose mastery was jealously guarded by specialized artisan castes. The work traces how bronze artisans employed the lost-wax casting technique to create objects of extraordinary aesthetic refinement, pieces that functioned as driving forces within court systems and served multivalent purposes spanning the symbolic, liturgical, ritual, political, cultural, and social dimensions of their respective societies.
Professor Martin Elouga brings decades of expertise to this project, having established himself as a leading authority on Tikar history and culture through his work at the University of Yaoundé I, where he heads the Department of Arts and Archaeology and directs the Center for Tikar Studies. His collaborative partnership with Dr. Salamatou, a distinguished senior researcher at MINRESI and accomplished archaeologist trained in cultural heritage management, brings contemporary scholarly rigor to this interdisciplinary examination. Together, they have assembled contributions from scholars across numerous African universities, creating a truly representative exploration of bronze traditions throughout the continent.
"African Bronze Production" presents readers with an illuminating investigation of how metallurgical achievement intertwined with social organization, aesthetic innovation, and political authority. Spanning multiple regions and historical periods, the volume demonstrates bronze's multipolar occurrence across Africa and its profound antiquity. Readers will discover how these magnificent artifacts—crafted with technical precision and stylistic ingenuity—functioned as essential mechanisms within societies, reflecting and reinforcing complex cultural hierarchies, spiritual beliefs, and artistic values.
"This collection represents a fundamental reorientation of African art historical scholarship," said the authors. "By centering bronze production and its symbolic significance, we honor the intellectual and creative achievements of African metallurgists whose contributions have been marginalized in conventional academic narratives. Our contributors' research illuminates how these societies understood the relationship between material, craft, and meaning."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Professor Martin Elouga’s and Dr. Salamatou's authoritative work provides scholars, art historians, and cultural enthusiasts with an unprecedented examination of African bronze traditions. This volume establishes bronze metallurgy as central to understanding ancient African technological innovation, social complexity, and artistic achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "African Bronze Production" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Professor Martin Elouga brings decades of expertise to this project, having established himself as a leading authority on Tikar history and culture through his work at the University of Yaoundé I, where he heads the Department of Arts and Archaeology and directs the Center for Tikar Studies. His collaborative partnership with Dr. Salamatou, a distinguished senior researcher at MINRESI and accomplished archaeologist trained in cultural heritage management, brings contemporary scholarly rigor to this interdisciplinary examination. Together, they have assembled contributions from scholars across numerous African universities, creating a truly representative exploration of bronze traditions throughout the continent.
"African Bronze Production" presents readers with an illuminating investigation of how metallurgical achievement intertwined with social organization, aesthetic innovation, and political authority. Spanning multiple regions and historical periods, the volume demonstrates bronze's multipolar occurrence across Africa and its profound antiquity. Readers will discover how these magnificent artifacts—crafted with technical precision and stylistic ingenuity—functioned as essential mechanisms within societies, reflecting and reinforcing complex cultural hierarchies, spiritual beliefs, and artistic values.
"This collection represents a fundamental reorientation of African art historical scholarship," said the authors. "By centering bronze production and its symbolic significance, we honor the intellectual and creative achievements of African metallurgists whose contributions have been marginalized in conventional academic narratives. Our contributors' research illuminates how these societies understood the relationship between material, craft, and meaning."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Professor Martin Elouga’s and Dr. Salamatou's authoritative work provides scholars, art historians, and cultural enthusiasts with an unprecedented examination of African bronze traditions. This volume establishes bronze metallurgy as central to understanding ancient African technological innovation, social complexity, and artistic achievement.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "African Bronze Production" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories