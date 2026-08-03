Recent Release, "The Sales Brain: How Neuroscience Can Help You Succeed in Selling," by Michael J. Hough, Reveals Why People Buy and How to Harness That Knowledge
New Bern, NC, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael J. Hough has completed a new book exploring one of sales' greatest mysteries: what truly drives purchasing decisions. Rather than accepting conventional wisdom about features, benefits, and rational choice, he merges decades of real-world selling experience with cutting-edge neuroscience to uncover a startling reality. Every sale is decided long before the customer consciously believes they've made up their mind. Through his groundbreaking SIRE Model (Social Intelligence, Intellectual Intelligence, Risk/Reactive Intelligence, and Emotional Intelligence) Hough demonstrates how an internal "royal court" of brain advisors governs every choice. When these advisors align, transactions unfold effortlessly; when they conflict, deals collapse regardless of how compelling the pitch may be.
Born in post-war England and raised in a working-class family in the industrial Midlands, Hough's early life cultivated a fascination with human resilience and decision-making. His career trajectory, from printing apprentice to university instructor to entrepreneur, provided him with exceptional access to how people decide across diverse contexts. After moving to America in 1984, he built companies spanning advertising, design, media, and destination weddings, creating the largest wedding enterprise on Kauai and later launching the world's first wedding franchise. These ventures afforded him thousands of intimate interactions with buyers at crucial decision moments, offering unparalleled insight into the emotional forces that shape human behavior.
"The Sales Brain: How Neuroscience Can Help You Succeed in Selling" distills this accumulated wisdom into a transformative framework for anyone seeking to influence others. Hough breaks down what genuinely triggers trust, desire, fear, comfort, and commitment—explaining evolutionary origins of buying behavior and why the emotional brain always reacts before the rational one. Readers will discover why feelings silently override logic in every purchase, how to communicate with all four "advisors" in the buyer's brain, and which hidden obstacles sabotage deals before they begin. This enlightening exploration reveals that selling, far from being mechanical, represents perhaps humanity's most profound endeavor: the art of guiding others toward decisions that feel authentic rather than manipulated.
"After thousands of sales conversations across continents and industries, I realized the same neurological patterns kept appearing," said Hough. "This book isn't about closing techniques or manipulation tactics. It's about understanding the human brain deeply enough to help people buy in ways that feel genuinely right to them."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael J. Hough's authoritative work equips sales professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone seeking to influence others with science-backed strategies that actually work. This book transforms selling from abstract mystery into practical mastery.
Readers who wish to experience this groundbreaking work can purchase "The Sales Brain: How Neuroscience Can Help You Succeed in Selling" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Born in post-war England and raised in a working-class family in the industrial Midlands, Hough's early life cultivated a fascination with human resilience and decision-making. His career trajectory, from printing apprentice to university instructor to entrepreneur, provided him with exceptional access to how people decide across diverse contexts. After moving to America in 1984, he built companies spanning advertising, design, media, and destination weddings, creating the largest wedding enterprise on Kauai and later launching the world's first wedding franchise. These ventures afforded him thousands of intimate interactions with buyers at crucial decision moments, offering unparalleled insight into the emotional forces that shape human behavior.
"The Sales Brain: How Neuroscience Can Help You Succeed in Selling" distills this accumulated wisdom into a transformative framework for anyone seeking to influence others. Hough breaks down what genuinely triggers trust, desire, fear, comfort, and commitment—explaining evolutionary origins of buying behavior and why the emotional brain always reacts before the rational one. Readers will discover why feelings silently override logic in every purchase, how to communicate with all four "advisors" in the buyer's brain, and which hidden obstacles sabotage deals before they begin. This enlightening exploration reveals that selling, far from being mechanical, represents perhaps humanity's most profound endeavor: the art of guiding others toward decisions that feel authentic rather than manipulated.
"After thousands of sales conversations across continents and industries, I realized the same neurological patterns kept appearing," said Hough. "This book isn't about closing techniques or manipulation tactics. It's about understanding the human brain deeply enough to help people buy in ways that feel genuinely right to them."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael J. Hough's authoritative work equips sales professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone seeking to influence others with science-backed strategies that actually work. This book transforms selling from abstract mystery into practical mastery.
Readers who wish to experience this groundbreaking work can purchase "The Sales Brain: How Neuroscience Can Help You Succeed in Selling" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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