Recent Release, "It's a Man's World! Or Is It?" from Newman Springs Publishing Author Earnest Whitfield, Challenges Readers to Reconsider Society's Values
Hillsboro, TX, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Earnest Whitfield has completed a provocative book that examines how modern society has lost sight of its deepest purpose. The work confronts the troubling tendency to prioritize constitutional rights over moral imperatives, and to pursue self-serving ambitions within family, church, and community structures rather than embracing our God-given callings. Through thoughtful reflection, Whitfield invites readers to reconsider the roles they inhabit and the responsibilities they carry within the circles of life that matter most.
The author's journey provides the foundation for this enlightening exploration. Since childhood, when he proclaimed his calling to preach about the times, Whitfield has devoted his life to spiritual leadership. Beginning with his first sermon at age twelve, he has progressed through meaningful roles as a layman, elder, pastor, and superintendent, ultimately serving as presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, Redefined. His decades of ministerial experience inform every page of this work.
"It's a Man's World! Or Is It?" addresses the urgent need for us to redefine our positions in this life with gratitude and intention. Readers will discover why abandoning our authentic roles creates spiritual and social fragmentation, and they will confront the sobering reality that the freedom to make meaningful choices is itself a precious gift. This biblically grounded examination reveals how reconnecting with our true purpose transforms not only individual lives but entire communities.
"This book emerged from my lifelong conviction that we must return to what is truly right, not merely what feels expedient," said Whitfield. "I hope readers will engage these pages with openness to reimagining their calling."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, this reflective work offers readers a catalyst for spiritual realignment and purposeful living. It demonstrates how questioning our assumptions about authority and identity can lead to restoration of authentic relationships and genuine fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "It's a Man's World! Or Is It?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author's journey provides the foundation for this enlightening exploration. Since childhood, when he proclaimed his calling to preach about the times, Whitfield has devoted his life to spiritual leadership. Beginning with his first sermon at age twelve, he has progressed through meaningful roles as a layman, elder, pastor, and superintendent, ultimately serving as presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, Redefined. His decades of ministerial experience inform every page of this work.
"It's a Man's World! Or Is It?" addresses the urgent need for us to redefine our positions in this life with gratitude and intention. Readers will discover why abandoning our authentic roles creates spiritual and social fragmentation, and they will confront the sobering reality that the freedom to make meaningful choices is itself a precious gift. This biblically grounded examination reveals how reconnecting with our true purpose transforms not only individual lives but entire communities.
"This book emerged from my lifelong conviction that we must return to what is truly right, not merely what feels expedient," said Whitfield. "I hope readers will engage these pages with openness to reimagining their calling."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, this reflective work offers readers a catalyst for spiritual realignment and purposeful living. It demonstrates how questioning our assumptions about authority and identity can lead to restoration of authentic relationships and genuine fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "It's a Man's World! Or Is It?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories