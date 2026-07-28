Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings
Menasha, WI, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Store Here Self Storage, located at 2225 American Dr in Menasha, Wisconsin, is offering up to two months of free storage to residents and businesses affected by today's tornado. The offer is available to any customer impacted by the storm and is valid through August 15, 2026.
As the community begins the process of recovery and rebuilding, Store Here wants to help ease the burden for those who need a place to store belongings salvaged from damaged homes or businesses. The facility's 100% temperature-controlled units help protect furniture, electronics, documents, and other valuables while families and business owners work through repairs, insurance claims, and rebuilding plans.
Customers affected by the tornado are encouraged to speak with the onsite rental manager or visit www.storehere.com for full details on eligibility and to reserve a unit. The offer applies to any customer impacted by the tornado and must be claimed by August 15, 2026.
Facility Features Include:
• 100% Temperature-Controlled Units to protect belongings from Wisconsin's extreme temperatures and humidity
• 7-Day Access for convenience during the recovery process
• RV and Boat Parking Available
• On-Site U-Haul Truck Rentals for a true one-stop moving and storage solution
• Professional Onsite Rental Manager to assist with unit selection and questions
“Our thoughts are with everyone in the Menasha area impacted by today's tornado,” said Tori Anthony, onsite Property Manager at Store Here Self Storage. “We want to do our part to help our neighbors during this difficult time by giving them a place to store their belongings, free of charge, while they focus on getting back on their feet.”
About Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage has locations in thirteen states, providing clean, modern, and convenient self storage solutions for residential and business customers across the country. With a growing nationwide footprint and a commitment to customer service, modern facilities, and flexible options, Store Here is dedicated to making storage simple wherever its customers are located. To learn more, find a Store Here near you, or reserve a unit online, visit www.storehere.com.
Location:
Store Here Self Storage
2225 American Dr
Menasha, WI 54956
Online: www.storehere.com
As the community begins the process of recovery and rebuilding, Store Here wants to help ease the burden for those who need a place to store belongings salvaged from damaged homes or businesses. The facility's 100% temperature-controlled units help protect furniture, electronics, documents, and other valuables while families and business owners work through repairs, insurance claims, and rebuilding plans.
Customers affected by the tornado are encouraged to speak with the onsite rental manager or visit www.storehere.com for full details on eligibility and to reserve a unit. The offer applies to any customer impacted by the tornado and must be claimed by August 15, 2026.
Facility Features Include:
• 100% Temperature-Controlled Units to protect belongings from Wisconsin's extreme temperatures and humidity
• 7-Day Access for convenience during the recovery process
• RV and Boat Parking Available
• On-Site U-Haul Truck Rentals for a true one-stop moving and storage solution
• Professional Onsite Rental Manager to assist with unit selection and questions
“Our thoughts are with everyone in the Menasha area impacted by today's tornado,” said Tori Anthony, onsite Property Manager at Store Here Self Storage. “We want to do our part to help our neighbors during this difficult time by giving them a place to store their belongings, free of charge, while they focus on getting back on their feet.”
About Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage has locations in thirteen states, providing clean, modern, and convenient self storage solutions for residential and business customers across the country. With a growing nationwide footprint and a commitment to customer service, modern facilities, and flexible options, Store Here is dedicated to making storage simple wherever its customers are located. To learn more, find a Store Here near you, or reserve a unit online, visit www.storehere.com.
Location:
Store Here Self Storage
2225 American Dr
Menasha, WI 54956
Online: www.storehere.com
Contact
Store Here Self StorageContact
Armand Aghadjanians
657-224-9444
www.storehere.com
Armand Aghadjanians
657-224-9444
www.storehere.com
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