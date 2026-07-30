Thinking about Living Abroad in Spain or Portugal? This Memorable Book Takes You There.
Based on true-life experiences, this “memoirable” book captures what travelogues, YouTube videos, magazine features, and blog posts cannot: the nitty-gritty of daily life and the twists and turns living in a “foreign” country can take.
Elvas, Portugal, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- When Bruce H. Joffe and his spouse fled the growing divisiveness of the United States in 2017, they weren’t just looking for a vacation—they were looking for a sanctuary. Settling into the Iberian Peninsula, they sought a life defined by the soulful strains of Portuguese fado and the rhythmic passion of Spanish flamenco.
But as they transitioned from expats to immigrants, they discovered that "paradise" is never as simple as the postcards suggest.
Fado & Flamenco: Living Abroad in Spain or Portugal is a deeply personal, candid, and often humorous exploration of life across the ocean. From the "loud vs. louder" cultures of Spain and Portugal to the bureaucratic mazes of residency visas and the high-stakes etiquette of multi-lane roundabouts, Joffe captures the pulse of daily life with an insider’s wit. Yet, beneath the surface of café culture and breathtaking scenery, a new shadow is growing: Through first-hand experience and keen observation, Joffe examines the rise of far-right rhetoric in Iberia, proving that the struggle for tolerance is global.
Between the covers, you’ll discover:
- Practical Comparisons: The real cost of living, tax secrets (IVA), and the "passive income" hurdles of Spain vs. Portugal.
- Cultural Curiosities: Why Sunday shopping is a cross-border sport and the definitive verdict on Portuguese bread vs. Spanish tapas.
- The Coffee Chronicles: A connoisseur’s guide to the 15+ ways to order coffee in Portugal vs. the "dirty water" of American brands.
- Political Realities: An honest look at the shift in Iberian attitudes and what it means for immigrants today.
- LGBTQ+ Environment: How Portugal and Spain treat marginalized groups.
Based on true-life experiences, this “memoirable” book captures what travelogues, YouTube videos, magazine features, and blog posts cannot: the nitty-gritty of daily life and the twists and turns living in a “foreign” country can take. That, in good measure, is why it took Joffe nearly ten years to write.
“Whether you are dreaming of a ‘bolt-hole’ in Andalucía, planning a move to the Algarve, or simply seeking a beautifully written memoir about starting over, Fado & Flamenco is your essential guide to living and loving in the heart of Iberia,” says its author, a retired university professor, church pastor, and award-winning journalist.
This is the final volume in Joffe's Expat > Immigrant trilogy. If you've read the previous two – EXPAT: Leaving the USA for Good and Spanish Towns, Portuguese Villages: A Manual for Expats & Immigrants – you won't want to miss his experiences and conclusions after nearly a decade in Iberia.
If you haven't read the other two books, that's ok: This book is a perfect stand-alone story about what living abroad in Spain and/or Portugal is all about.
Fado & Flamenco: Living Abroad in Portugal and Spain is available in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats from Amazon and online booksellers everywhere.
But as they transitioned from expats to immigrants, they discovered that "paradise" is never as simple as the postcards suggest.
Fado & Flamenco: Living Abroad in Spain or Portugal is a deeply personal, candid, and often humorous exploration of life across the ocean. From the "loud vs. louder" cultures of Spain and Portugal to the bureaucratic mazes of residency visas and the high-stakes etiquette of multi-lane roundabouts, Joffe captures the pulse of daily life with an insider’s wit. Yet, beneath the surface of café culture and breathtaking scenery, a new shadow is growing: Through first-hand experience and keen observation, Joffe examines the rise of far-right rhetoric in Iberia, proving that the struggle for tolerance is global.
Between the covers, you’ll discover:
- Practical Comparisons: The real cost of living, tax secrets (IVA), and the "passive income" hurdles of Spain vs. Portugal.
- Cultural Curiosities: Why Sunday shopping is a cross-border sport and the definitive verdict on Portuguese bread vs. Spanish tapas.
- The Coffee Chronicles: A connoisseur’s guide to the 15+ ways to order coffee in Portugal vs. the "dirty water" of American brands.
- Political Realities: An honest look at the shift in Iberian attitudes and what it means for immigrants today.
- LGBTQ+ Environment: How Portugal and Spain treat marginalized groups.
Based on true-life experiences, this “memoirable” book captures what travelogues, YouTube videos, magazine features, and blog posts cannot: the nitty-gritty of daily life and the twists and turns living in a “foreign” country can take. That, in good measure, is why it took Joffe nearly ten years to write.
“Whether you are dreaming of a ‘bolt-hole’ in Andalucía, planning a move to the Algarve, or simply seeking a beautifully written memoir about starting over, Fado & Flamenco is your essential guide to living and loving in the heart of Iberia,” says its author, a retired university professor, church pastor, and award-winning journalist.
This is the final volume in Joffe's Expat > Immigrant trilogy. If you've read the previous two – EXPAT: Leaving the USA for Good and Spanish Towns, Portuguese Villages: A Manual for Expats & Immigrants – you won't want to miss his experiences and conclusions after nearly a decade in Iberia.
If you haven't read the other two books, that's ok: This book is a perfect stand-alone story about what living abroad in Spain and/or Portugal is all about.
Fado & Flamenco: Living Abroad in Portugal and Spain is available in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats from Amazon and online booksellers everywhere.
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Bruce H. Joffe
351964195797
https://sites.google.com/view/bruce-h-joffe
Bruce H. Joffe
351964195797
https://sites.google.com/view/bruce-h-joffe
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