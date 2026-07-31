Pennington Biomedical Researchers Part of National Study Showing Proven Childhood Obesity Treatment Also Works at Pediatrician’s Office
Family-based treatment helped nearly half of kids in clinical trial reach healthier weight
Baton Rouge, LA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Childhood obesity affects one in five children in the U.S., yet most families have limited access to specialized weight-management programs for children. Now, a large clinical trial led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, the University of Rochester Medical Center, LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the American Academy of Pediatrics has shown that an effective, family-based treatment model can be delivered in primary care settings to treat children and adolescents with obesity.
Looking at more than 700 children with obesity across four states and 41 primary care practices, the team found that nearly half of the children receiving the family-based intervention achieved a clinically meaningful reduction in weight associated with better heart health and lower diabetes risk. The benefit persisted at an 18-month follow-up, six months after treatment ended.
“Family-based behavioral treatment is a robust, evidence-based treatment that has been established and validated through more than four decades of research,” said Denise Wilfley, PhD, the Scott Rudolph University Professor in the WashU Medicine Department of Psychiatry. “The critical question in this study was not whether family-based behavioral treatment can work in specialty research settings, but whether it can be integrated effectively and sustainably into the primary care settings where children and families already receive care. The answer is yes.”
The intensive family-based behavioral treatment exemplifies the approach recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the AAP for childhood obesity. Despite its robust evidence base, access has remained limited. This trial represents an important advance in offering the intervention in primary care and demonstrating that it can be implemented effectively in routine clinical practice across the full age range studied, from 6 to 15 years.
“Our results show that an established, effective obesity treatment for children and adolescents can be successfully delivered in their pediatrician’s office,” said first author Amanda Staiano, PhD, Director of the Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical. “What makes this study especially meaningful is that we worked alongside healthcare practices and insurance providers to create a model that supports real-world delivery. By building treatment into existing clinical teams, we demonstrated an approach that is sustainable well beyond a clinical trial and can expand access for families who need it most.”
Conducted from 2019 to 2024, the trial included 730 children ages 6 to 15 with obesity who were seen at any of 41 primary care practices in Missouri, Illinois, Louisiana and New York. The participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups for a year, then followed for an additional six months.
One group received enhanced standard of care, a less intensive intervention in which patients had follow-up obesity treatment visits with their primary care provider focused on individualized behavioral counseling and medical management. The treatment also includes the flexibility to intensify care based on a child’s response and family’s motivation.
Children in the family-based behavioral treatment group also received enhanced standard of care, plus up to 33 sessions with a trained interventionist, typically a registered dietitian or behavioral health provider. The sessions were attended by the child and a parent.
In the family-based approach, families learn to monitor eating, physical activity and weight; set goals; modify the home environment to support those goals; and use positive reinforcement, praise and parental modeling. The treatment also helps families establish supportive routines and strengthen family and peer relationships that promote lasting behavior change.
On average, families attended about 17 family treatment sessions – fewer than the program offered – and still experienced meaningful benefits. And because the study counted every child who enrolled, regardless of how many sessions the family attended, the results may understate what’s possible when families can come more often.
Children in both groups experienced weight reductions, but those who received family-based behavioral treatment saw greater benefit. Both groups started around 77% above a healthy weight. After a year, the family-based group had come down to about 70%, compared with about 74% for enhanced care, and the gap continued to widen after the intervention ended. By the six-month follow up, about 42% of the family-based group had lost an amount of weight associated with better heart and metabolic health, roughly 1.5 times the rate of children receiving enhanced care alone.
Parents in the family-based group also reported greater improvements in their child’s weight-related quality of life and in their family’s nutrition and physical activity routines than did parents in the enhanced care group.
As GLP-1 medications reshape the conversation around obesity, the researchers point out that family-based behavioral treatment can be used alone or alongside medication to provide children and parents with skills and supportive environments needed for lasting health behavior change. The team plans to follow up with trial participants at five and 10 years to learn how durable the benefits prove long-term.
Looking at more than 700 children with obesity across four states and 41 primary care practices, the team found that nearly half of the children receiving the family-based intervention achieved a clinically meaningful reduction in weight associated with better heart health and lower diabetes risk. The benefit persisted at an 18-month follow-up, six months after treatment ended.
“Family-based behavioral treatment is a robust, evidence-based treatment that has been established and validated through more than four decades of research,” said Denise Wilfley, PhD, the Scott Rudolph University Professor in the WashU Medicine Department of Psychiatry. “The critical question in this study was not whether family-based behavioral treatment can work in specialty research settings, but whether it can be integrated effectively and sustainably into the primary care settings where children and families already receive care. The answer is yes.”
The intensive family-based behavioral treatment exemplifies the approach recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the AAP for childhood obesity. Despite its robust evidence base, access has remained limited. This trial represents an important advance in offering the intervention in primary care and demonstrating that it can be implemented effectively in routine clinical practice across the full age range studied, from 6 to 15 years.
“Our results show that an established, effective obesity treatment for children and adolescents can be successfully delivered in their pediatrician’s office,” said first author Amanda Staiano, PhD, Director of the Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical. “What makes this study especially meaningful is that we worked alongside healthcare practices and insurance providers to create a model that supports real-world delivery. By building treatment into existing clinical teams, we demonstrated an approach that is sustainable well beyond a clinical trial and can expand access for families who need it most.”
Conducted from 2019 to 2024, the trial included 730 children ages 6 to 15 with obesity who were seen at any of 41 primary care practices in Missouri, Illinois, Louisiana and New York. The participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups for a year, then followed for an additional six months.
One group received enhanced standard of care, a less intensive intervention in which patients had follow-up obesity treatment visits with their primary care provider focused on individualized behavioral counseling and medical management. The treatment also includes the flexibility to intensify care based on a child’s response and family’s motivation.
Children in the family-based behavioral treatment group also received enhanced standard of care, plus up to 33 sessions with a trained interventionist, typically a registered dietitian or behavioral health provider. The sessions were attended by the child and a parent.
In the family-based approach, families learn to monitor eating, physical activity and weight; set goals; modify the home environment to support those goals; and use positive reinforcement, praise and parental modeling. The treatment also helps families establish supportive routines and strengthen family and peer relationships that promote lasting behavior change.
On average, families attended about 17 family treatment sessions – fewer than the program offered – and still experienced meaningful benefits. And because the study counted every child who enrolled, regardless of how many sessions the family attended, the results may understate what’s possible when families can come more often.
Children in both groups experienced weight reductions, but those who received family-based behavioral treatment saw greater benefit. Both groups started around 77% above a healthy weight. After a year, the family-based group had come down to about 70%, compared with about 74% for enhanced care, and the gap continued to widen after the intervention ended. By the six-month follow up, about 42% of the family-based group had lost an amount of weight associated with better heart and metabolic health, roughly 1.5 times the rate of children receiving enhanced care alone.
Parents in the family-based group also reported greater improvements in their child’s weight-related quality of life and in their family’s nutrition and physical activity routines than did parents in the enhanced care group.
As GLP-1 medications reshape the conversation around obesity, the researchers point out that family-based behavioral treatment can be used alone or alongside medication to provide children and parents with skills and supportive environments needed for lasting health behavior change. The team plans to follow up with trial participants at five and 10 years to learn how durable the benefits prove long-term.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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