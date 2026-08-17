New Book Released Entitled "Deep Waters: Beyond Shallow Faith"
In Deep Waters: Beyond Shallow Faith, the author Cynthia Inniss believes that you’ll discover the invitation to leave the safety of the shoreline behind. She states that this isn't a book about doing more; it's about being more securely anchored in Christ. Through powerful scripture, honest insights, and practical steps, she believes you will learn how to navigate doubts, break free from legalistic routines, and embrace a faith that can weather any storm.
Tampa, FL, August 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia believes that many Christians secretly feel exhausted by "surface-level" church culture and predictable devotionals. Her book, Deep Waters: Beyond Shallow Faith, tackles this spiritual stagnation head-on. She believes It helps readers identify what’s keeping them in the shallows and provides practical, scriptural guidance to dive into a deeper, more resilient faith. It’s not about doing more religious activities; it’s about experiencing a more profound connection with Christ.
In her opinion, a lot of modern faith feels like it's lived in the wading pool—safe, comfortable, but ultimately unfulfilling. If you’re craving something more authentic, her new book, Deep Waters: Beyond Shallow Faith is a practical, heart-level guide designed to help readers break through spiritual stagnation and experience a thriving, robust relationship with God.
In her opinion, a lot of modern faith feels like it's lived in the wading pool—safe, comfortable, but ultimately unfulfilling. If you’re craving something more authentic, her new book, Deep Waters: Beyond Shallow Faith is a practical, heart-level guide designed to help readers break through spiritual stagnation and experience a thriving, robust relationship with God.
Contact
CYNMAR EnterprisesContact
Marco Inniss
813-417-6926
www.cynthia52.com
Marco Inniss
813-417-6926
www.cynthia52.com
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