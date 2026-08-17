New Book Released Entitled "Deep Waters: Beyond Shallow Faith"

In Deep Waters: Beyond Shallow Faith, the author Cynthia Inniss believes that you’ll discover the invitation to leave the safety of the shoreline behind. She states that this isn't a book about doing more; it's about being more securely anchored in Christ. Through powerful scripture, honest insights, and practical steps, she believes you will learn how to navigate doubts, break free from legalistic routines, and embrace a faith that can weather any storm.