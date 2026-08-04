Recent Release, "Cries in the Dark," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Charles A. Crews, Explores How Working-Class People Find Meaning Amid Life's Struggles
Jacksonville, FL, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles A. Crews has completed a new book, "Cries in the Dark: Reflections on Love, Pain, and Power," a collection of interconnected narratives that delve into the interior lives of ordinary individuals navigating extraordinary challenges. Through carefully crafted short stories, Crews examines the resilience of working-class minds—people of considerable intelligence who seek solace and understanding as they confront their daily trials. Each story serves as a window into the human experience, revealing universal truths about persistence, growth, and the quiet strength we all possess.
Throughout his career, Crews has drawn inspiration from his deep involvement in music composition and creative expression. Beginning as a young singer in the church by age fourteen, he taught himself to write original music while simultaneously exploring multiple artistic mediums including screenplay and television scripts. His professional journey has included collaborations with major entertainment studios including Fox Entertainment and Universal, experiences that have profoundly shaped his understanding of storytelling and human emotion. This rich background in the arts infuses "Cries in the Dark" with authenticity and emotional depth.
In "Cries in the Dark," Crews distills years of creative exploration into a spiritually rich meditation on love, suffering, and personal transformation. Readers will discover that their struggles are not solitary journeys but shared experiences that connect us across differences. The collection reminds us that within pain lies the potential for healing, and within darkness lies the possibility of finding our own voice. Crews' work stands as both testament and companion to those seeking encouragement and recognition of their own strength.
Through these stories, I wanted to create something that speaks directly to the heart of anyone who has questioned whether their struggles matter, said Crews. My hope is that readers will recognize themselves in these pages and find the courage to continue forward.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Charles A. Crews' penetrating work offers solace and validation to readers facing their own adversities. These reflections illuminate the paths of those who refuse to be silenced by circumstance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Cries in the Dark" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Throughout his career, Crews has drawn inspiration from his deep involvement in music composition and creative expression. Beginning as a young singer in the church by age fourteen, he taught himself to write original music while simultaneously exploring multiple artistic mediums including screenplay and television scripts. His professional journey has included collaborations with major entertainment studios including Fox Entertainment and Universal, experiences that have profoundly shaped his understanding of storytelling and human emotion. This rich background in the arts infuses "Cries in the Dark" with authenticity and emotional depth.
In "Cries in the Dark," Crews distills years of creative exploration into a spiritually rich meditation on love, suffering, and personal transformation. Readers will discover that their struggles are not solitary journeys but shared experiences that connect us across differences. The collection reminds us that within pain lies the potential for healing, and within darkness lies the possibility of finding our own voice. Crews' work stands as both testament and companion to those seeking encouragement and recognition of their own strength.
Through these stories, I wanted to create something that speaks directly to the heart of anyone who has questioned whether their struggles matter, said Crews. My hope is that readers will recognize themselves in these pages and find the courage to continue forward.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Charles A. Crews' penetrating work offers solace and validation to readers facing their own adversities. These reflections illuminate the paths of those who refuse to be silenced by circumstance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Cries in the Dark" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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