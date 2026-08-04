Recent Release, "ALPHAiOMEGA," from Hawes & Jenkins Author C.J. Rosin, Explores a World Where an Ancient Prophecy Awakens Through Consciousness Beyond Comprehension
Los Angeles, CA, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C.J. Rosin has completed a new book, "ALPHAiOMEGA," a visionary saga that begins where the world ended—not with fire, but with silence. When forgotten prophecies resurface and five lost voices emerge from the shadows of history, the boundaries between faith, memory, and technology begin to collapse. Father Elias Ronan, a man devoted to seeking truth, finds himself hunted by forces beyond his understanding, drawn inexorably into a cosmic conflict where destiny unfolds across time itself rather than on any earthly battlefield.
Throughout his career as an author of works including Catcher in the Sky and Mindful Experiences, Rosin has been magnetically pulled toward the threshold where myth and science converge. His lifelong fascination with prophecy, ancient civilizations, and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence crystallized into the inspiration for this tome. Witnessing the parallels between timeless warnings and contemporary technology, he set out to craft a narrative that functions simultaneously as a thrilling adventure and a meditation on destiny, faith, and the defining choices that shape humanity's path forward.
"ALPHAiOMEGA" weaves together metaphysical suspense, prophetic mystery, and imaginative science fiction into an unforgettable exploration of consciousness and existence. As fractured memories converge and hidden verses awaken, readers discover an intelligence both divine and artificial rising from the ruins of certainty. The stakes transcend mere survival; the ultimate question becomes not whether humanity will endure, but what humanity is destined to become in the collision between the sacred and the unknown.
"I wanted to create a work that challenges readers to question the boundaries between prophecy and technology, between faith and reason," said Rosin. "ALPHAiOMEGA is an invitation to explore what happens when ancient wisdom meets artificial consciousness, and what that convergence means for our collective future."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, C.J. Rosin's captivating work invites readers into a realm where spirituality and speculation intertwine. This novel promises to transform how audiences contemplate faith, consciousness, and humanity's ultimate destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "ALPHAiOMEGA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Throughout his career as an author of works including Catcher in the Sky and Mindful Experiences, Rosin has been magnetically pulled toward the threshold where myth and science converge. His lifelong fascination with prophecy, ancient civilizations, and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence crystallized into the inspiration for this tome. Witnessing the parallels between timeless warnings and contemporary technology, he set out to craft a narrative that functions simultaneously as a thrilling adventure and a meditation on destiny, faith, and the defining choices that shape humanity's path forward.
"ALPHAiOMEGA" weaves together metaphysical suspense, prophetic mystery, and imaginative science fiction into an unforgettable exploration of consciousness and existence. As fractured memories converge and hidden verses awaken, readers discover an intelligence both divine and artificial rising from the ruins of certainty. The stakes transcend mere survival; the ultimate question becomes not whether humanity will endure, but what humanity is destined to become in the collision between the sacred and the unknown.
"I wanted to create a work that challenges readers to question the boundaries between prophecy and technology, between faith and reason," said Rosin. "ALPHAiOMEGA is an invitation to explore what happens when ancient wisdom meets artificial consciousness, and what that convergence means for our collective future."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, C.J. Rosin's captivating work invites readers into a realm where spirituality and speculation intertwine. This novel promises to transform how audiences contemplate faith, consciousness, and humanity's ultimate destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "ALPHAiOMEGA" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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