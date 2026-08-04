Recent Release, "Undiscovered Time," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Mike Shealy, Explores a Time Traveler's Accidental Retrieval of an Ice Age Guest
North Myrtle Beach, SC, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mike Shealy has completed a new novella, "Undiscovered Time" (A Hunter McGill Time Travel Novella), that continues the adventures of Hunter McGill, a mutant time traveler who has learned to embrace his extraordinary abilities alongside his wife Maggie, a woman without temporal powers. Together with their companions Halona Mad Plume, another mutant time traveler from the future, and James "Jimmy O." Owens, Hunter's former army superior, they navigate the complexities of jumping through time and space. When a routine leap backward goes terribly awry, Hunter materializes with an unexpected passenger: a conscious being from humanity's distant past who arrives carrying far more than physical presence into their carefully balanced world.
Drawing on his extensive background, Shealy brings authenticity to his storytelling through decades of military service and international experience. After twenty-six years in the U.S. Army, he transitioned to academia and international business at the University of South Carolina, perspectives that infuse his narrative with genuine depth. His earlier works—the science fiction novel "Unrecorded Time" and the travel guide "Africa: The Country Full of Other Countries"—demonstrate his versatility as a writer and his fascination with exploring worlds beyond conventional boundaries. Now residing in South Carolina with his wife Amy, Shealy continues to draw inspiration from his life of service, learning, and adventure.
"Undiscovered Time" plunges readers into a temporal crisis where the arrival of an ancient visitor threatens to unravel everything the time-traveling team has built. As Hunter and his companions grapple with the consequences of this fateful encounter, they face cascading challenges that test their bonds, their ingenuity, and their understanding of time itself. Readers will discover how ordinary people confronting extraordinary circumstances must rely on determination, friendship, and sheer perseverance to navigate a crisis that threatens to reshape their very existence. The novella examines themes of responsibility, belonging, and the unpredictable nature of consequence, asking what we owe to those whose worlds collide with our own.
"My greatest satisfaction as a writer comes from creating scenarios where the impossible becomes real and readers can momentarily inhabit a different reality," said Shealy. "With Hunter McGill's world, I wanted to explore not just the mechanics of time travel, but the emotional and relational complexity that such abilities would create. 'Undiscovered Time' pushes these characters to their limits in ways that reveal their true character."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mike Shealy's imaginative work transports readers into a realm where temporal boundaries dissolve and the stakes of one decision ripple across ages. This novella reminds us that adventure often arrives uninvited, and sometimes the greatest challenges force us to discover strengths we never knew we possessed.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Undiscovered Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Drawing on his extensive background, Shealy brings authenticity to his storytelling through decades of military service and international experience. After twenty-six years in the U.S. Army, he transitioned to academia and international business at the University of South Carolina, perspectives that infuse his narrative with genuine depth. His earlier works—the science fiction novel "Unrecorded Time" and the travel guide "Africa: The Country Full of Other Countries"—demonstrate his versatility as a writer and his fascination with exploring worlds beyond conventional boundaries. Now residing in South Carolina with his wife Amy, Shealy continues to draw inspiration from his life of service, learning, and adventure.
"Undiscovered Time" plunges readers into a temporal crisis where the arrival of an ancient visitor threatens to unravel everything the time-traveling team has built. As Hunter and his companions grapple with the consequences of this fateful encounter, they face cascading challenges that test their bonds, their ingenuity, and their understanding of time itself. Readers will discover how ordinary people confronting extraordinary circumstances must rely on determination, friendship, and sheer perseverance to navigate a crisis that threatens to reshape their very existence. The novella examines themes of responsibility, belonging, and the unpredictable nature of consequence, asking what we owe to those whose worlds collide with our own.
"My greatest satisfaction as a writer comes from creating scenarios where the impossible becomes real and readers can momentarily inhabit a different reality," said Shealy. "With Hunter McGill's world, I wanted to explore not just the mechanics of time travel, but the emotional and relational complexity that such abilities would create. 'Undiscovered Time' pushes these characters to their limits in ways that reveal their true character."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mike Shealy's imaginative work transports readers into a realm where temporal boundaries dissolve and the stakes of one decision ripple across ages. This novella reminds us that adventure often arrives uninvited, and sometimes the greatest challenges force us to discover strengths we never knew we possessed.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Undiscovered Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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