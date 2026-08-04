Recent Release, "Shadow and Honor," from Hawes & Jenkins Author James B. Cannon, Explores Espionage, Conspiracy, and the Dangerous Pursuit of Truth
Dallas, TX, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James B. Cannon has completed a new thriller that plunges readers into a world of covert operations and hidden agendas. When a high-ranking diplomat is assassinated during a violent Houston storm with surgical precision, FBI Special Agent in Charge Siena Matthew—the youngest woman ever to hold the position—is drawn into an investigation that transcends ordinary homicide. Days later, a second diplomat falls in Paris, executed with identical method and flawless execution, signaling a coordinated campaign rather than isolated crimes.
With roots in law enforcement, Cannon brings authentic authority to his narrative. His background as a police officer informs every element of his storytelling, from procedural detail to the moral complexities that define his characters. Raised just outside New Orleans and now based in Houston with his family, he draws on Southern heritage and real-world experience to craft fiction grounded in discipline and integrity. His perspective reflects decades of understanding human nature in its most challenging moments.
As Special Agent Matthew ventures deeper into her investigation, she discovers a shadow network operating beyond borders and accountability; a realm where intelligence flows through covert alliances and buried agendas. The conspiracy reveals itself gradually, each discovery exposing operatives who don't officially exist, loyalties that shift like sand, and truths that fracture under scrutiny. The stakes intensify as Matthew realizes her adversaries aren't merely aware of her pursuit; they're anticipating her every move. In a landscape where espionage serves as currency and betrayal represents standard protocol, survival itself becomes uncertain, and the race to uncover truth becomes a matter of life and death.
"This story explores what happens when the systems meant to protect us become compromised from within," said Cannon. "I wanted to examine how far someone will go when confronted with betrayal at the highest levels, and what it costs to seek justice in a world that prefers to remain hidden."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Cannon's gripping work delivers an unflinching examination of power, corruption, and personal conviction. Readers will discover a tale that challenges assumptions about loyalty while celebrating the resilience of those who refuse to accept comfortable lies.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Shadow and Honor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
With roots in law enforcement, Cannon brings authentic authority to his narrative. His background as a police officer informs every element of his storytelling, from procedural detail to the moral complexities that define his characters. Raised just outside New Orleans and now based in Houston with his family, he draws on Southern heritage and real-world experience to craft fiction grounded in discipline and integrity. His perspective reflects decades of understanding human nature in its most challenging moments.
As Special Agent Matthew ventures deeper into her investigation, she discovers a shadow network operating beyond borders and accountability; a realm where intelligence flows through covert alliances and buried agendas. The conspiracy reveals itself gradually, each discovery exposing operatives who don't officially exist, loyalties that shift like sand, and truths that fracture under scrutiny. The stakes intensify as Matthew realizes her adversaries aren't merely aware of her pursuit; they're anticipating her every move. In a landscape where espionage serves as currency and betrayal represents standard protocol, survival itself becomes uncertain, and the race to uncover truth becomes a matter of life and death.
"This story explores what happens when the systems meant to protect us become compromised from within," said Cannon. "I wanted to examine how far someone will go when confronted with betrayal at the highest levels, and what it costs to seek justice in a world that prefers to remain hidden."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Cannon's gripping work delivers an unflinching examination of power, corruption, and personal conviction. Readers will discover a tale that challenges assumptions about loyalty while celebrating the resilience of those who refuse to accept comfortable lies.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Shadow and Honor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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