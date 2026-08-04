Recent Release, "Life, Love and Death," from Author Mary Culleton Dunn, Offers Accessible Rhyming Verses That Blend Laughter, Tears, and Contemplation
Midlothian, VA, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Culleton Dunn has completed a new book, "Life, Love and Death": A Poetry Collection, offering a diverse exploration of the human experience through accessible, rhyming poetry. The collection embraces themes of laughter and sorrow, affection and loss, natural beauty and existential reflection, inviting readers of all ages to discover themselves within its pages. Each poem stretches the imagination while delivering moments of levity and insight that resonate across generations.
Born and raised in Ireland, Mary Culleton Dunn brings a distinctive voice shaped by her heritage and life experience. Now residing in a Richmond, Virginia suburb, she serves as an active member of The Poetry Society of Virginia and has previously authored "Magical Moments," a beloved collection of poems for young readers. Her passion for sharing verse with audiences of all ages continues to drive her creative work and her willingness to read at community events.
In "Life, Love and Death," readers will encounter poems that balance profound themes with warmth and accessibility. Culleton Dunn addresses nature, regret, affection, and mortality with a touch of humor and genuine humanity. The collection challenges readers to reflect while entertaining them, making it suitable for teens through seasoned adults seeking poetry that speaks directly to the soul without pretension or obscurity.
"I wrote these poems to celebrate the full spectrum of what it means to be human," said Dunn. "Whether you find yourself laughing, crying, or simply pausing to appreciate a moment of beauty, I hope these verses become companions on your journey."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mary Culleton Dunn's uplifting work offers solace, joy, and recognition to readers seeking authentic voices in contemporary poetry. This collection reminds us that life's greatest moments—and its deepest challenges—deserve to be witnessed and honored through language.
Readers who wish to experience this cherished work can purchase "Life, Love and Death" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Born and raised in Ireland, Mary Culleton Dunn brings a distinctive voice shaped by her heritage and life experience. Now residing in a Richmond, Virginia suburb, she serves as an active member of The Poetry Society of Virginia and has previously authored "Magical Moments," a beloved collection of poems for young readers. Her passion for sharing verse with audiences of all ages continues to drive her creative work and her willingness to read at community events.
In "Life, Love and Death," readers will encounter poems that balance profound themes with warmth and accessibility. Culleton Dunn addresses nature, regret, affection, and mortality with a touch of humor and genuine humanity. The collection challenges readers to reflect while entertaining them, making it suitable for teens through seasoned adults seeking poetry that speaks directly to the soul without pretension or obscurity.
"I wrote these poems to celebrate the full spectrum of what it means to be human," said Dunn. "Whether you find yourself laughing, crying, or simply pausing to appreciate a moment of beauty, I hope these verses become companions on your journey."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mary Culleton Dunn's uplifting work offers solace, joy, and recognition to readers seeking authentic voices in contemporary poetry. This collection reminds us that life's greatest moments—and its deepest challenges—deserve to be witnessed and honored through language.
Readers who wish to experience this cherished work can purchase "Life, Love and Death" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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