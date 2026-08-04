Recent Release, "Stringing the Bow," from Covenant Books Author Victoria Mary Fach, Invites Readers Into a Profound Journey of Love, Loss, and Resilience
Poway, CA, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Mary Fach has completed a new book, "Stringing the Bow" — a captivating collection of poetry that traces her extraordinary marriage to her husband Wes, the joys and chaos of raising their six children, and the seismic shift that followed Wes's untimely death. The landscape of their lives was altered as profoundly as if swept by a hurricane, fractured by earthquakes, and devastated by wildfires-all at once.
Fach's background is woven throughout the narrative, as she grew up in Texas and Oklahoma before marrying her high school sweetheart and spending a decade on the East Coast. A move to California provoked an upheaval in her assumptions about life, trumped by her husband's early death. When she is not writing, she is often entertained by her six children, two dozen grandchildren, or blowing her own (French) horn.
"Stringing the Bow" by Victoria Mary Fach invites readers to experience her journey of faith and family, as she learned to take up her bow again, restringing arrows of hope and forging a new path forward through love and resilience. Readers will discover a stirring testament to the power of the human spirit in the face of profound loss.
"This collection of poetry is a deeply personal reflection on the joys and sorrows that have shaped my life," said author Victoria Mary Fach.
Published by Covenant Books, Victoria Mary Fach's insightful work offers a meaningful exploration of life, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit. Her words will linger long after the last page is turned.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Stringing the Bow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Fach's background is woven throughout the narrative, as she grew up in Texas and Oklahoma before marrying her high school sweetheart and spending a decade on the East Coast. A move to California provoked an upheaval in her assumptions about life, trumped by her husband's early death. When she is not writing, she is often entertained by her six children, two dozen grandchildren, or blowing her own (French) horn.
"Stringing the Bow" by Victoria Mary Fach invites readers to experience her journey of faith and family, as she learned to take up her bow again, restringing arrows of hope and forging a new path forward through love and resilience. Readers will discover a stirring testament to the power of the human spirit in the face of profound loss.
"This collection of poetry is a deeply personal reflection on the joys and sorrows that have shaped my life," said author Victoria Mary Fach.
Published by Covenant Books, Victoria Mary Fach's insightful work offers a meaningful exploration of life, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit. Her words will linger long after the last page is turned.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Stringing the Bow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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