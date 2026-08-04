Author Beth La Duca’s New Book, "My Fun Friend Rusty," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Shares the Joy of Owning Her Beloved Dog, Rusty

Recent release “My Fun Friend Rusty” from Covenant Books author Beth La Duca is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young girl who loves to play with her dog Rusty. From outdoor adventures to staying in and taking a nice nap, “My Fun Friend Rusty” reveals just how rewarding owning a dog can be.