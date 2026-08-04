Author Beth La Duca’s New Book, "My Fun Friend Rusty," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Shares the Joy of Owning Her Beloved Dog, Rusty
Recent release “My Fun Friend Rusty” from Covenant Books author Beth La Duca is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young girl who loves to play with her dog Rusty. From outdoor adventures to staying in and taking a nice nap, “My Fun Friend Rusty” reveals just how rewarding owning a dog can be.
Easton, PA, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Beth La Duca, a native of Marilla, New York who enjoyed writing from a young age, has completed her new book, “My Fun Friend Rusty”: a riveting tale of a young girl who loves to play with her dog Rusty and recounts all the wonderful activities they do together.
In “My Fun Friend Rusty,” author Beth La Duca shares her joy of owning a dog as readers discover just how clever and lovable dogs can be. From taking long walks to chasing after smaller animals and performing all sorts of tricks, “My Fun Friend Rusty” is a love letter to dogs everywhere.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beth La Duca’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, helping them to discover just how rewarding dog ownership can be.
Readers can purchase “My Fun Friend Rusty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “My Fun Friend Rusty,” author Beth La Duca shares her joy of owning a dog as readers discover just how clever and lovable dogs can be. From taking long walks to chasing after smaller animals and performing all sorts of tricks, “My Fun Friend Rusty” is a love letter to dogs everywhere.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beth La Duca’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, helping them to discover just how rewarding dog ownership can be.
Readers can purchase “My Fun Friend Rusty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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