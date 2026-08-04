Recent Release, "THEOLOGY and HISTORY of REFORMATION," from Covenant Books Author Dong Soo (Dennis) Whang, PhD, ThD, D.Min, PE, Lends Scholarship with Personal Faith
Fresh Meadows, NY, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dong Soo (Dennis) Whang, PhD, ThD, D.Min, PE has completed a new book, "THEOLOGY and HISTORY of REFORMATION," which synthesizes decades of academic pursuit with deep theological reflection. Born from the author's doctoral thesis translated into Korean and further developed through years of contemplative study, this work presents a comprehensive examination of the Reformation's foundational principles, historical contexts, and enduring spiritual significance for contemporary believers and seekers alike.
With credentials spanning both engineering and theology, the author brings a rare analytical rigor to sacred subjects. His multifaceted career—as a licensed professional engineer, published scholar on environmental policy, magazine publisher, university instructor, and ordained Presbyterian minister—has equipped him with distinctive insight into how faith and intellectual discipline complement one another. For over twenty-five years he taught environmental technology while simultaneously advancing his theological education, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to understanding both the natural and spiritual worlds.
"THEOLOGY and HISTORY of REFORMATION" explores the intellectual revolution that reshaped Christianity, examining how Reformation theology emerged from historical circumstances and continues to inform belief today. Readers will discover nuanced perspectives on doctrinal shifts, influential figures, and the complex interplay between politics and religious reform. Whether approaching the subject as a seminarian seeking scholarly depth, a laysperson curious about Christian heritage, or a nonbeliever interested in history's pivotal moments, this volume offers enlightening analysis paired with genuine spiritual conviction. The author's faith journey transforms what might otherwise remain academic into something profoundly personal and relevant.
"This work represents my attempt to honor both the intellectual heritage of the Reformation and the living faith it expressed," said the author. "I have endeavored to create a resource that serves students of theology, devoted church members, and anyone seeking to understand how history and conviction intersect."
Published by Covenant Books, Dong Soo (Dennis) Whang, PhD, ThD, D.Min, PE's thorough work offers readers substantive engagement with Christian history and theological principles. This volume equips believers with deeper understanding while inviting thoughtful examination from those outside the faith tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "THEOLOGY and HISTORY of REFORMATION" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With credentials spanning both engineering and theology, the author brings a rare analytical rigor to sacred subjects. His multifaceted career—as a licensed professional engineer, published scholar on environmental policy, magazine publisher, university instructor, and ordained Presbyterian minister—has equipped him with distinctive insight into how faith and intellectual discipline complement one another. For over twenty-five years he taught environmental technology while simultaneously advancing his theological education, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to understanding both the natural and spiritual worlds.
"THEOLOGY and HISTORY of REFORMATION" explores the intellectual revolution that reshaped Christianity, examining how Reformation theology emerged from historical circumstances and continues to inform belief today. Readers will discover nuanced perspectives on doctrinal shifts, influential figures, and the complex interplay between politics and religious reform. Whether approaching the subject as a seminarian seeking scholarly depth, a laysperson curious about Christian heritage, or a nonbeliever interested in history's pivotal moments, this volume offers enlightening analysis paired with genuine spiritual conviction. The author's faith journey transforms what might otherwise remain academic into something profoundly personal and relevant.
"This work represents my attempt to honor both the intellectual heritage of the Reformation and the living faith it expressed," said the author. "I have endeavored to create a resource that serves students of theology, devoted church members, and anyone seeking to understand how history and conviction intersect."
Published by Covenant Books, Dong Soo (Dennis) Whang, PhD, ThD, D.Min, PE's thorough work offers readers substantive engagement with Christian history and theological principles. This volume equips believers with deeper understanding while inviting thoughtful examination from those outside the faith tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "THEOLOGY and HISTORY of REFORMATION" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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